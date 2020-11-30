Europe to be Led by techno-Commercial Innovations in Antibody Drug Conjugates Market from 2020 to 2030

Antibody drug conjugates are composed of three parts- an antibody specific to the target associated antigen, antigen that has restricted expression on normal cell, a cytotoxic agent designed to kill target cancer cells and a chemical linker to attach cytotoxic agent to the antibody. Antibody drug conjugates have therapeutic potential and contains both technological and developmental challenges. Antibody drug conjugates are considered to be the new age of therapeutic agent. They combine the targeting ability of monoclonal antibody and the target specific cell killing ability of cytotoxic drugs. The success of this technology has become possible only with the increasing technological advancements. Antibody drug conjugates is the new class of therapeutic agent that is gaining attention from both large and small pharmaceutical companies. The potency of the cytotoxic drug in antibody drug conjugate is 100-1000 fold more than the potency of cytotoxic drug when it acts alone. Though this technology provides presence to maximum large pharmaceuticals companies, the capabilities for the development of ADC still lies with very few companies.

There are many products under pipeline. Most development today has been carried out under license agreements. There are only three antibody drug conjugates that have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The first drug Mylotarg among them was withdrawn from the market by its manufacturers in June 2010. It was used to treat acute myelogenous leukemia but a clinical trial showed that the drug has only increased the mortality rate among the acute myelogenous leukemia patient and had no benefit over the conventional therapy. Therefore the antibody drug conjugate market is segmented to only two approved products.

The global market for antibody drug conjugates is expected to be driven by the advancement in medical technology. The key drivers of the market are the increasing cases prevalence of cancer, growing ageing population and increase in obese population. Moreover, the increasing research activities on antibody therapies, preclinical research, more research on advanced drug discoveries and increasing research on oncology diseases and the growing collaboration between research institutes, Biotechnology and Biopharmaceuticals companies is also acting as a fuel to the market and is expected to drive the market of antibody drug conjugates within the forecast period of 2016-2024. However, the high cost of the procedures and the lack of fund can be the restraint for the growth of this market.

The Antibody drug conjugates market is classified on the basis of product, end user and geography.

Based on the Product, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into the following:

Adcertis

Kadcyla

Based on the technology, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into the following:

ImmunoGen technology

Seattle Genetics technology

Immunomedics technology

Based on end user, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Specialized Cancer Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

The number of companies developing methods for antibody drug conjugates technology has not significantly changed in recent years. The increasing investment by the pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies is expected to drive the market. Based on the product type the market is segmented to Adcertis and Kadcyla. Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) is drug indicated for patients suffering with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after failure from at least two multi-agent chemotherapy regimen in patient who are not auto-HSCT candidates or patient with failure of autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, HL patients at high risk of relapse or progression as post- auto- HSCT consolidation and lymphoma patient after failure of at least one prior multi-agent chemotherapy. Drugs was granted accelerated approval for Biologics License Application (BLA) by the U.S FDA for its usage in relapsed and refractory Hodgkin’s lymphoma and large cell lymphoma. Kadcyla (Trastuzumab emtansine) it is the first HER2-targeted treatment of its own kind for metastatic breast cancer. It contains two cancer- fighting drugs in one. It contains monoclonal antibody trastuzumab (the same monoclonal antibody in Herceptin) and chemotherapy drug. Kadcyla is treatment that targets HER2.

By end user, the global antibody drug conjugates market has been segmented into Hospitals, Specialized Cancer Centers, Academic Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies and others. Antibody drug conjugates are used in cancer cell therapy and for research and clinical trials.

By regional presence, antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the antibody drug conjugates market as it has high experienced professionals and better healthcare facilities. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global antibody drug conjugates market. The growing government initiatives and increasing number of Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical companies in APAC is also driving the market of antibody drug conjugates in APAC.

Some of the major players in global antibody drug conjugates market include:

Genentech USA

Seattle Genetics

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

