Europe to be Led by techno-Commercial Innovations in Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market from 2020 to 2030

Psoriatic Arthritis is a diseased condition which is prevalent in 25% of the psoriasis patient involving inflammatory arthopathy. It is associated with stiffness in the joints, swelling and joint tenderness including the surrounding ligaments and tendons. This is due to the degeneration of the cartilages present in the joints. One of the peculiar characteristic symptom of twisted small joints like fingers. Patients already affected by psoriasis have symptoms like redness of skin, rashes and scaling of the skin especially near joints like elbow, knee, back, scalp and buttocks. Psoriasis can affect people from all age group but psoriatic arthritis is more likely in adults. The rate at which it affects both women and men is same and it occurs between the ages of 30 to 50 years. In cases of psoriatic arthritis, arthritis is induced disease due to increase in the activity of the immune system. Many a time’s psoriatic arthritis is misdiagnosed as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis or gout. There are several types of psoriatic arthritis that includes asymmetric psoriatic arthritis, symmetric psoriatic arthritis, distal interphalangeal predominant (DIP) psoriatic arthritis, spondylitis and arthritis mutilans.

The exact etiology of psoriatic arthritis is unknown, but it is believed to be hereditary in nature. One in three patient of psoriasis is affected with psoriatic arthritis. People with psoriatic arthritis are more likely to be prone for high blood pressure, heart disease, high cholesterol and diabetes. The disease can be ruled out with blood test and other imaging techniques like Magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound scan and x-ray of back, hand feet. Treatment of psoriatic arthritis involves use of biologic drugs, enzyme inhibitors, disease modifying rheumatoid arthritis drugs and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The current research trend depicts that more emphasis is given on enzyme inhibitors as TNF alpha is one of the enzyme showing promising results in arthritis. Several drugs are into clinical testing which depicts the possibility of discovering new molecules with maximum activity and minimum side effects.

The global Psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market is segmented on basis of drug type, disease type and geography:

Segment by Drug

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID)

Disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD)

Biologic drug

Enzyme inhibitor

Segment by Disease Type

Asymmetric Psoriatic Arthritis

Symmetric Psoriatic Arthritis

Distal Interphalangeal Predominant (Dip) Psoriatic Arthritis

Spondylitis

Arthritis Mutilans

The global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market is segmented, by drug type and disease type and by region. Based on the drug type the global Psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market is segmented into biologic drugs, enzyme inhibitors, disease modifying antirheumatoid arthritis drugs and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The By Disease type the global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics is segmented into asymmetric psoriatic arthritis, symmetric psoriatic arthritis, distal interphalangeal predominant (DIP) psoriatic arthritis, spondylitis and arthritis mutilans.

On the basis of regional presence, global Psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the global Psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market due to increased awareness and growing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis. Europe market is also projected to experience growth in the near future. Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at faster growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence in the temperate zones in the region, improving reimbursement policies and growing healthcare expenditure. The regions like Latin America and MEA growing at a slower pace owing to lack of awareness.

Some of the major players in global Psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market are

Pfizer

Bayer AG

Novartis International AG

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

UCB, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

