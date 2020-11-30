Europe Vehicle Rental Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Vehicle Rental Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Vehicle Rental market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Vehicle Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275315

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Europe Vehicle Rental Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275315

Scope of the Report:

The European vehicle rental market has been segmented by application type, booking type, vehicle type, and rental length type.

Europe Vehicle Rental market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Vehicle Rental market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Domestic and International Tourism in the Region

Tourism is a major economic activity in the European Union, with wide-ranging impact on economic growth, employment, and social development. It is a growing sector and key to the economy, as it generates more than 5% of the GDP of the European Union.

– In 2018, as per the UN World Tourism Organization, the international tourists’ arrivals in Europe, grew by 6% from 2017.

– International tourist arrivals in Europe reached 713 million in 2018, from 628.31 million in 2017.

– The growth was driven by Southern and Mediterranean Europe (growth by 7%), Central and Eastern Europe (growth by 6%), and Western Europe (growth by 6%). The growth in Northern Europe was flat, owing to Brexit issues.

European car rental companies cater majorly to tourists, looking to explore the destinations in their own time; with online and walk-in booking services making car rental more simple, accessible, and efficient. Furthermore, with relaxation in the issuing of visas to tourists from the important source markets, such as the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia, also propelled the tourism in the country, in turn, driving the vehicle rental market.

Tourism is a growing sector in Spain, and is one of the key factors, driving the growth of the economy. The country has 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, numerous beaches on the Atlantic & Mediterranean, and numerous ongoing festivals across the year, which aids in gathering millions of international tourists, along with domestic tourists.

– As per the UN World Tourism Organization, Spain registered 81.8 million international tourists during 2018.

– This helped Spain to hold the second position as the most visited country in the EU region, after France.

Spanish vehicle rental companies cater specifically to tourists, looking to explore Spain on their own, with online and walk-in booking services, making vehicle rental simpler, accessible, and efficient.

The Spanish tourism industry is expected to witness slow growth in 2019, owing to the recovery of the tourism industry at Mediterranean destinations, such as Tunisia or Turkey, which, in turn, may result in slow growth in the car rental market in the country.

France is the Leading European Vehicle Rental Market

France is the largest market for vehicle rental in the region, with increased demand for vehicles, for leisure and tourism purposes. The market has evolved over the years, to emerge as one of the most developed markets in the region. According to a press conference with CNPA, (the car rental branch of the trade association of cars and related activities, in France), the number of car rental transactions is increasing in the region.

In 2018, France witnessed the largest footfall of international tourists of 86.9 million, followed by Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, and Germany at 81.8, 58.3, 37.7, and 37.5 million, respectively.

The number of tourists is directly proportional to the vehicle rental market, as these countries hold the top five spots, in terms of market revenue.

The market for car sharing in Germany has also shown a booming trend over the last two years and is further expected to continue growing during the forecast period. The sharing of operating and maintenance costs reduce the burden, significantly, among the consumers in a vehicle rental system, and is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the German market.

Europe Vehicle Rental Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe Vehicle Rental market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe Vehicle Rental including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275315

Detailed TOC of Europe Vehicle Rental Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application Type

5.1.1 Leisure/Tourism

5.1.2 Business

5.2 By Booking Type

5.2.1 Offline Access

5.2.2 Online Access

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Passenger cars

5.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.4 By Rental Length Type

5.4.1 Short-term

5.4.2 Long-term

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Europe

5.5.1.1 Germany

5.5.1.2 United Kingdom

5.5.1.3 France

5.5.1.4 Italy

5.5.1.5 Spain

5.5.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Advantage Rent-a-Car

6.2.2 Avis Budget Group

6.2.3 Enterprise Rent-a-Car

6.2.4 Europcar

6.2.5 Hertz

6.2.6 Inter-Rent

6.2.7 Peugeot Open-Europe

6.2.8 Sixt Group

6.2.9 Thrifty

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Soy-based Chemicals Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026

Surgical Masks and Gowns Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Movement Joint Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Iron Oxide Nanomaterial Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Global Polarizer Market Size Analysis 2020 – Emerging Key Players with Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Competitive Landscape and Future Prospect till 2025

Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market Size 2020 Latest Trends with COVID-19 Analysis, Industry Share and Top Manufacturers, New Growth Opportunities with Top Performing Regions till 2024

﻿UAVs Component Market Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis with Size, Forecast to 2020-2024

Covering Machine Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 With COVID-19 Analysis

Flax Seeds Extract Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Migraine Drugs Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Casing Spools Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026