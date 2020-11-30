Fuel Additives Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Fuel Additives Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Fuel Additives market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Fuel Additives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Fuel Additives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Fuel Additives market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Fuel Additives market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Gasoline to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, gasoline was the major application of fuel additives in terms of market share.

– Gasoline engine technologies and fuels are constantly evolving and providing new challenges. The growth in the consumption of gasoline additive largely reflects the requirements of engine design and developments in refinery operations. Also, the additive cost is less than 0.3% of the average retail gasoline price.

– There are two areas of applications for fuel additives in gasoline engines: refinery fuel distribution system or vehicle system.

– The increasing popularity of new age fuel delivery systems like gasoline direct injection (GDI) system is likely to boost the demand for fuel additives.

– Global Bioenergies, a French-German company has strted mnufcaturing bio-based fuel additives using bio-based isobutene as raw material. Efforts are also being made by several research instituions to manufcature fuel additives which prevent the premature ignition of the air-fuel mixture by increasing the knock resistance.

– Hence, owing to the above mentioned reasons, the gasoline related applications of fuel additives is likely to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific fuel additives market is likely to witness a major growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand from countries like India and China.

– China is the largest fuel consumer in the Asia-Pacific region, and second in the world, after the United States. The country has the world’s largest automobile industry and one of the biggest market for civil aircraft sales.

– India also has a great potential for future market opportunities. The automotive industry of the country is witnessing a steady growth owing to a 8% increase in the production in 2018 over the previous year.

– Additionally, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India is one of the fastest growing domestic markets, worldwide, with an anticipated count of 337 million domestic passengers and 84 million international passengers to travel by 2030.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Fuel Additives Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Fuel Additives market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Fuel Additives including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Fuel Additives Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.1.2 Rising Global Passenger Traffic Contributing to the Growth of the Aviation Market

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Demand and Penetration of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

4.2.2 High Costs of R&D Activities

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Deposit Control

5.1.2 Cetane Improvers

5.1.3 Lubricity Additives

5.1.4 Antioxidants

5.1.5 Anticorrosion

5.1.6 Cold Flow Improvers

5.1.7 Antiknock Agents

5.1.8 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Diesel

5.2.2 Gasoline

5.2.3 Jet Fuel

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Afton Chemical

6.4.2 Baker Hughes (General Electric)

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Chevron Corporation

6.4.5 Clariant

6.4.6 Croda International PLC

6.4.7 Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd

6.4.8 Eni SpA

6.4.9 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.10 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.11 Innospec Inc.

6.4.12 LANXESS

6.4.13 QAFAC

6.4.14 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.15 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.4.16 Total SA

6.4.17 VeryOne SaS (EURENCO)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Accelerating Demand for Ultra-low-sulfur Diesel (ULSD)

