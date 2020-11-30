Geofoams Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Geofoams Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Geofoams market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Geofoams market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Geofoams Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Geofoams market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Geofoams market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Geofoams market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Roadways Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Roadways dominate the demand for geofoams. Geofoams are the most integral raw material used in roadways for construction over poor soils, road widening, foundation stabilization, airport runways & taxiways, bridge abutments, rail embankments, and underfill purposes.

– Geofoams are extensively used in road construction in order to fill void and provide structure support over poor soils. Thus, with growth in road construction projects the demand for geofoams is expected to increase during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing substantial roadways projects, along with growing commercial construction. Various foreign companies have been investing in countries, such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, China, and Vietnam, due to huge market demand and growth opportunities in such countries.

– With this, it has become important for the government to increase public infrastructure for promoting such foreign companies by offering proper infrastructure, which is expected to increase the demand and application of geofoams in the region.

– The increasing investments in Middle-East & Africa for construction of highways & airports is further likely to drive the demand of geofoams in the coming years. In addition, Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is one of the major event which has led to boost in transportation projects in the region.

– Hence, all such growing infrastructure investments are projected to drive the growth of geofoams market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Growing infrastructure spending by the governments, and robust growth in residential & commercial construction in the region is projected to drive the demand for geofoams in the region.

– The governments in countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea have already planned huge investments into public infrastructure, which is likely to create huge demand for geofoams in the region.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– Additionally, the Indian government has announced its plans to build 100 airports before 2032, to meet the growing needs. An investment of about USD 60 billion is expected to flow for the aviation sector. Besides, the government has an investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters, which is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide boost to residential construction in the country.

– Hence, all such projects are likely to boost the demand for geofoams in the region during the forecast period.

Geofoams Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Geofoams market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Geofoams including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Geofoams Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Geofoams from Roadways

4.1.2 Better Alternative to Traditional Land Stabilization Materials

4.1.3 Increasing Investments in the Construction Sector of Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Vulnerability to Petroleum Solvents

4.2.2 Limited Technical Knowledge and Expertise about Geofoams in Emerging Economies

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

5.1.2 Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Roadways

5.2.2 Buildings

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ACH Foam Technologies

6.4.2 AFM Corporation

6.4.3 Atlas EPS

6.4.4 Beaver Plastics

6.4.5 Carlisle

6.4.6 Drew Foam (Branford Castle)

6.4.7 FMI-EPS LLC

6.4.8 Harbor Foam Inc.

6.4.9 Insulation Corporation of America

6.4.10 NOVA Chemicals Corp.

6.4.11 Plasti-Fab Ltd

6.4.12 Poly Molding LLC

6.4.13 Styro Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Deployment of EPS Bridge Support Technology in Earthquake-prone Areas

