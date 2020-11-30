Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Sprayed – The Fastest Growing Segment by Type

– Sprayed GFRC has been known for its ultimate performance and flexibility, across the world.

– The higher flexural strength requires the use of higher fiber content with longer size fiber and lower water/cement ratio.

– Sprayed GFRC has increased ductility, which allows the constructor to utilize panels with size as large as 10-15 m2. Due to their higher fiber content, the cement fibers and slurry can be applied directly to the molding surface using spray technique.

– It is little common to premix with other forms of precast concrete. The sprayed GFRC is typically applied in two-layer format, in which, first layer is the face coat that has no fiber and thin layer, while the other layer has fiber and is sprayed with the equipment i.e., spray gun.

– Sprayed GFRC equipment is costlier than premix equipment. The higher performance and usage in different constructive applications made this material widely preferable by the end-users.

– Thus, from the points mentioned above, the glass fiber reinforced concrete market has high scope over the forecast period.

North America Region to Lead the Market

– North America was the largest market for glass fiber reinforced concrete with United States leading the consumption.

– Glass fiber reinforced concrete is widely used in construction and repair of buildings. They are used in construction of foundations, roofing, floors, walls, and windows.

– Residential construction spending in the country slightly fluctuated in 2017. However, the normal pace was restored gradually in 2018, when compared to 2017. With the growing construction industry in the country, there is an increase in the number of new homes.

– In addition, growth is also being witnessed in the housing repair and refurbishment activities. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies witnessed the remodeling expenditures for housing in the United States and reached USD 340 billion in 2018, exhibiting a growth of 7.5% over 2017.

– The construction sector of Canada has witnessed a positive growth in 2018, after two years of gradual decrease in construction output. With the increase in investments from private and government sectors, the construction industry is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period. The demand for remodeling of houses in Mexico has also increased at a moderate rate in 2017.

– All these factors would rapidly drive the market for glass fiber reinforced concrete in North America region during the forecast period.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Emphasis on Green Buildings (LEED Ratings)

4.1.2 Superior Mechanical Characteristics (High Strength-To-Weight Ratio)

4.1.3 Use of Recycled Material for Production

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Premium Pricing

4.2.2 Lack of Ductility

4.2.3 Constraints Regarding DIY Activities

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Sprayed

5.1.2 Premix

5.1.3 Hybrids

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Architecture

5.2.1.1 Cladding and Moldings

5.2.1.2 Landscaping

5.2.2 Building (New and Repair)

5.2.2.1 Foundations and Floors

5.2.2.2 Roofing

5.2.2.3 Walls and Windows

5.2.3 Engineering

5.2.3.1 Permanent Formwork

5.2.3.2 Utilities and Water Management

5.2.3.3 Bridges and Tunnels

5.2.4 Defense

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BarChip Pty Ltd.

6.4.2 BCM GRC Ltd.

6.4.3 Betofiber A.S.

6.4.4 Blueconcrete

6.4.5 CHENG Concrete

6.4.6 Fibrex Construction Group

6.4.7 Fibrobeton Yap? Elemanlar?

6.4.8 Fishstone

6.4.9 Formglas Products Ltd.

6.4.10 Frey-Fil Corporation

6.4.11 GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd.

6.4.12 Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.

6.4.13 HUESKER

6.4.14 Loveld Nv

6.4.15 Low & Bonar

6.4.16 Pennine Stone Ltd.

6.4.17 Propex Operating Company, LLC.

6.4.18 Surecrete Design Products

6.4.19 Telling Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emphasis on Using Fire-Retardant Building Materials

7.2 Growing Popularity of GFRC Structural Insulated Panels

7.3 Recovering Construction and Housing Sector in Europe

