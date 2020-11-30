Glycol Ethers Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Glycol Ethers Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Glycol Ethers market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Glycol Ethers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275341

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Glycol Ethers Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275341

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Glycol Ethers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Glycol Ethers market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Glycol Ethers market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Market Segment to Dominate the Market

– Glycol ether helps in the formation of a proper film during coating cure and acts as an active solvent in resins. It helps in optimizing the evaporation rate of the solvent in a coating. It is also helpful in improving the flow out characteristics of a paint and in eliminating brush marks during painting.

– Paints & coatings industry stands to be the largest consumer of glycol ethers. Paints & coatings is extensively used in industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

– Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for glycol ethers for application in architectural paints & coatings production.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing huge residential and commercial construction projects due to growing housing needs, and noticeable growth opportunities prevailing in the region.

– In Middle East, the government efforts to develop non-oil industries is leading to investments into industries, such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, which has further driven the demand and investments into commercial infrastructure.

– North America has also witnessed noticeable increase in the residential construction and renovation projects in the country since 2018, and steady economic recovery in Europe has triggered the construction activities in the region.

– Besides in global automotive industry, though production declined in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop and launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.

– Hence, all such trends are likely to increase demand and production in paints & coatings market, which is further anticipated to drive the demand for raw materials, like glycol ethers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for products, such as paints, coatings, and adhesives have been increasing from the end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging.

– Countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia have numerous construction projects and investments planned, which is expected to increase the demand for architectural paints, coatings, and adhesives.

– Countries, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Malaysia have recorded noticeable growth in automotive production. China, the world’s largest automotive producer, has plans to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025.

– Besides, in cosmetic & personal care industry, the demand is increasing at a noticeable rate in the region, with the influence of western culture, increased cosmetic demand from youth population. With this, the market players in this market are increasing investments and production, which is further driving the demand for raw materials, including glycol ethers.

– Pharmaceutical industry in India, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, is further witnessing huge investments from foreign country in order to exploit the market opportunities, which is projected to increase the demand for glycol ethers in the region during the forecast period.

– Hence, all such favorable market trends are likely to drive the growth of glycol ethers market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Glycol Ethers Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Glycol Ethers market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Glycol Ethers including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275341

Detailed TOC of Glycol Ethers Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

4.1.2 Accelerating use in Paints & Coatings Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 REACH & EPA Regulations Regarding Glycol Ether Use

4.2.2 Emergence of New Products like Cellulosic Ethanol to use as a solvent for cleaning agents

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 E-series

5.1.1.1 Methyl Glycol Ether

5.1.1.2 Ethyl Glycol Ether

5.1.1.3 Butyl Glycol Ether

5.1.2 P-series

5.1.2.1 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PM)

5.1.2.2 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM)

5.1.2.3 Tripropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (TPM)

5.1.2.4 Other Propylene Glycol Ethers

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Solvent

5.2.2 Anti-Icing Agent

5.2.3 Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

5.2.4 Chemical Intermediate

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Paints and Coatings

5.3.2 Printing

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.3.5 Adhesives

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Eastmen Chemical Company

6.4.3 FBC Chemical Corp.

6.4.4 Ineos Group Limited

6.4.5 KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

6.4.7 Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Oxiteno

6.4.9 Recochem, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)

6.4.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.4.11 Sasol Limited

6.4.12 DowDuPont

6.4.13 India Glycols Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness Leading to Excess Demand for P-series glycol for Low Emission Oxygenated Diesel Fuel

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Solar Powered UAV Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

Art Inventory Software Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Pharmacogenomics Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Business Accounting Software Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024

Sulfur Fertilizers Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Color Sensors Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Oxygen Service Carts for Military Aircraft Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Electronic Pipettes Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Thermally Conductive Encapsulants Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Flight Watch Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Anti-impact Glasses Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026