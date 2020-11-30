Ground Surveillance Radar Market Growth Strategy and Industry Developments to 2027 – ASELSAN, Elbit, FLIR®, HENSOLDT, L3Harris, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Saab AB, Thales Group

Ground Surveillance Radar Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of Ground Surveillance Radar Market.

Ground surveillance radar are utilized to monitor activity surrounding critical infrastructure and installations such as borders, airports, power plants, harbors and camps. These radars are having capability to detect every activities at ground level of targets. Security & surveillance radar systems are also utilized for tracking and detection of small, non-linearly and non-cooperative, moving targets for national security.

Advancement in border surveillance systems, requirement for drone detection systems at airports and increasing need for missile detection systems are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, Advancement in radar technologies and Advancement in electronic warfare is anticipated to boost the growth of the ground surveillance radar market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ASELSAN A.-.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR® Systems, Inc

HENSOLDT

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies.

Saab AB

Thales Group

The global Ground surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, frequency band. On the basis of type, market is segmented as short range, mid-range, long range. On the basis of component, market is segmented as antenna, duplexer, power amplifier, transmitter, signal processor, others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as commercial, defense, space, national security. On the basis of frequency band, market is segmented as UHF, VHF, L-band, U-band, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Ground Surveillance Radar market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Ground Surveillance Radar market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

