H2-receptor Antagonists market to Witness a Substantiation between 2018 and 2028

H2- receptor antagonists are a class of drugs that are generally used to treat and prevent duodenal ulcers. H2- receptor antagonists are also known as H2-blockers. H2- receptor antagonists are also used to treat gastric ulcers and for conditions, like Zollinger-Ellison disease, in which too much acid is produced by the stomach. H2- receptor antagonists are available both over-the-counter (OTC) and with the doctor’s prescription. H2- receptor antagonists are used to relieve symptoms of acid reflux, or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Some of the side effects that might occur with the H2- receptor antagonists are diarrhea, dry mouth, dry skin, headaches, constipation, trouble urinating, and others. In rare cases, H2- receptor antagonists can cause serious side effects like agitation, hallucinations, suicidal thoughts, wheezing, changes in vision, and others. Despite their potential side effects, H2- receptor antagonists are usually a very effective treatment for conditions that cause excess stomach acid.
The global market for H2-Receptor Antagonists is segmented on basis of types of H2-Receptor Antagonists drug class, dosage form, application, distribution channel, and geography.
- Famotidine
- Cimetidine
- Ranitidine
- Nizatidine
Based on the dosage form, the global H2-Receptor Antagonists Market is segmented into:
- Tablet
- Powder/Suspension
- Syrup
- Others
Based on the application, the global H2-Receptor Antagonists Market is segmented into:
- Gastritis
- Peptic Ulcers
- Zollinger-Ellison syndrome
- Allergies
- Others
Based on the distribution channel, the global H2-Receptor Antagonists Market is segmented into:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
H2-Receptor Antagonists are mostly used to treat gastritis, or inflamed stomach, and peptic ulcers. H2-Receptor Antagonists are the medicines that work by decreasing the amount of stomach acid in the lining of the stomach, secreted by glands. H2-Receptor Antagonists are used by a great proportion among the general population in order to treat peptic ulcer disease, esophagitis, heartburn, and miscellaneous minor upper gastrointestinal symptoms. Based on the types of H2-Receptor Antagonists drug class, the market is segmented into famotidine, cimetidine, ranitidine, and nizatidine. Amongst all, ranitidine and cimetidine are the most commonly used drug class. Based on the distribution channel, the global H2-Receptor Antagonists market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. It is expected that hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies collectively hold maximum market share in the global H2-Receptor Antagonists market.
The key players present in the global H2-Receptor Antagonists Market are Perrigo Company plc (Paddock Laboratories, Inc), Hospira, Inc., Mylan N.V., Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Teva Pharmaceutical, Apotex Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others.
