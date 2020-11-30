Hoists Market size by top leading key players, growth opportunities, incremental revenue , trends, outlook and forecasts to 2026

“

A recent report published by Report Ocean on the Hoists Market is a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. Followed by thorough research of the Hoists Market industry business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision along with the study of historical as well as current market growth parameters. The research study identifies key influencing factors affecting the global market for Hoists Market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

To study the Hoists Market marketplace in detailed manner, the industry has been segmented in various segments.

Insights about regional segmentation of the Hoists Market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of the worldwide market.

For the global Hoists Market, the regional segments are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Market Players included in the research report to study the status of the Hoists Market are:

The major companies include:

Columbus McKinnon

Kito

Terex

Konecranes

Ingersoll Rand

TRaCTEL

PLaNETa

Hitachi

KaWaSaKI

TOYO

Imer International

DaESaN

Endo Kogyo

Shanghai Yiying

Xi’an Liba

TBM

Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery

Beijing Lingying

Nanjing Jingming

Nucleon (Xinxiang)

DL Heavy

Mode

Cheng Day

Key objectives of the research report are:

• To estimate the market size of global Hoists Market on regional and global basis.

• To evaluate key market determinants governing the dynamics of the global Hoists Market during the forecast period.

• To recognize major market segments of the Hoists Market and evaluate the market shares along with study of demand-supply gap analysis.

• To offer a competitive scenario of the global Hoists Market with major strategic developments by key companies.

• To offer impact study of COVID-19 on the global Hoists Market marketplace.

Benefits offered by the report:

• It offers market size estimation of the global Hoists Market on regional and global level to provide detailed insights of the market.

• The report is based on unique research design for calculating market size estimation and forecast.

• Identification of key companies dealing in the global market with related strategic developments.

• The research study offers niche insights to support strategic decision-making process of buyer.

• The analytical report includes an exhaustive scope that cover all the possible market segments helping stakeholders dealing in the Hoists Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hoists Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hoists Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Manual Hoists

1.2.3 Electric Hoists

1.2.4 Air Hoists

1.2.5 Hydraulic Hoists

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hoists Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Factories

1.3.3 Construction Sites

1.3.4 Marinas & Shipyards

1.3.5 Mining & Excavating Operation

1.3.6 Warehouse

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hoists Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hoists Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hoists Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Hoists Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Hoists Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Hoists Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Hoists Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Hoists Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Hoists Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Hoists Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Hoists Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Hoists Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Hoists by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Hoists Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Hoists Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Hoists Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Hoists Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Hoists Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hoists Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hoists Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Hoists Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Hoists Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Hoists Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Hoists Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Hoists Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Hoists Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hoists Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Columbus McKinnon

4.1.1 Columbus McKinnon Corporation Information

4.1.2 Columbus McKinnon Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Columbus McKinnon Hoists Products Offered

4.1.4 Columbus McKinnon Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Columbus McKinnon Hoists Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Columbus McKinnon Hoists Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Columbus McKinnon Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Columbus McKinnon Hoists Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Columbus McKinnon Recent Development

4.2 Kito

4.2.1 Kito Corporation Information

4.2.2 Kito Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Kito Hoists Products Offered

4.2.4 Kito Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Kito Hoists Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Kito Hoists Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Kito Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Kito Hoists Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Kito Recent Development

4.3 Terex

4.3.1 Terex Corporation Information

4.3.2 Terex Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Terex Hoists Products Offered

4.3.4 Terex Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Terex Hoists Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Terex Hoists Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Terex Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Terex Hoists Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Terex Recent Development

4.4 Konecranes

4.4.1 Konecranes Corporation Information

4.4.2 Konecranes Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Konecranes Hoists Products Offered

4.4.4 Konecranes Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Konecranes Hoists Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Konecranes Hoists Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Konecranes Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Konecranes Hoists Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Konecranes Recent Development

4.5 Ingersoll Rand

4.5.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

4.5.2 Ingersoll Rand Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Ingersoll Rand Hoists Products Offered

4.5.4 Ingersoll Rand Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Ingersoll Rand Hoists Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Ingersoll Rand Hoists Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Ingersoll Rand Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Ingersoll Rand Hoists Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development

4.6 TRACTEL

4.6.1 TRACTEL Corporation Information

4.6.2 TRACTEL Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 TRACTEL Hoists Products Offered

4.6.4 TRACTEL Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 TRACTEL Hoists Revenue by Product

4.6.6 TRACTEL Hoists Revenue by Application

4.6.7 TRACTEL Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 TRACTEL Recent Development

4.7 PLANETA

4.7.1 PLANETA Corporation Information

4.7.2 PLANETA Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 PLANETA Hoists Products Offered

4.7.4 PLANETA Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 PLANETA Hoists Revenue by Product

4.7.6 PLANETA Hoists Revenue by Application

4.7.7 PLANETA Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 PLANETA Recent Development

4.8 Hitachi

4.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

4.8.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Hitachi Hoists Products Offered

4.8.4 Hitachi Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Hitachi Hoists Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Hitachi Hoists Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Hitachi Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Hitachi Recent Development

4.9 KAWASAKI

4.9.1 KAWASAKI Corporation Information

4.9.2 KAWASAKI Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 KAWASAKI Hoists Products Offered

4.9.4 KAWASAKI Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 KAWASAKI Hoists Revenue by Product

4.9.6 KAWASAKI Hoists Revenue by Application

4.9.7 KAWASAKI Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 KAWASAKI Recent Development

4.10 TOYO

4.10.1 TOYO Corporation Information

4.10.2 TOYO Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 TOYO Hoists Products Offered

4.10.4 TOYO Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 TOYO Hoists Revenue by Product

4.10.6 TOYO Hoists Revenue by Application

4.10.7 TOYO Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 TOYO Recent Development

4.11 Imer International

4.11.1 Imer International Corporation Information

4.11.2 Imer International Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Imer International Hoists Products Offered

4.11.4 Imer International Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Imer International Hoists Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Imer International Hoists Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Imer International Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Imer International Recent Development

4.12 DAESAN

4.12.1 DAESAN Corporation Information

4.12.2 DAESAN Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 DAESAN Hoists Products Offered

4.12.4 DAESAN Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 DAESAN Hoists Revenue by Product

4.12.6 DAESAN Hoists Revenue by Application

4.12.7 DAESAN Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 DAESAN Recent Development

4.13 Endo Kogyo

4.13.1 Endo Kogyo Corporation Information

4.13.2 Endo Kogyo Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Endo Kogyo Hoists Products Offered

4.13.4 Endo Kogyo Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Endo Kogyo Hoists Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Endo Kogyo Hoists Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Endo Kogyo Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Endo Kogyo Recent Development

4.14 Shanghai Yiying

4.14.1 Shanghai Yiying Corporation Information

4.14.2 Shanghai Yiying Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Shanghai Yiying Hoists Products Offered

4.14.4 Shanghai Yiying Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Shanghai Yiying Hoists Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Shanghai Yiying Hoists Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Shanghai Yiying Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Shanghai Yiying Recent Development

4.15 Xi’an Liba

4.15.1 Xi’an Liba Corporation Information

4.15.2 Xi’an Liba Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Xi’an Liba Hoists Products Offered

4.15.4 Xi’an Liba Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Xi’an Liba Hoists Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Xi’an Liba Hoists Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Xi’an Liba Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Xi’an Liba Recent Development

4.16 TBM

4.16.1 TBM Corporation Information

4.16.2 TBM Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 TBM Hoists Products Offered

4.16.4 TBM Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 TBM Hoists Revenue by Product

4.16.6 TBM Hoists Revenue by Application

4.16.7 TBM Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 TBM Recent Development

4.17 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery

4.17.1 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Corporation Information

4.17.2 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Hoists Products Offered

4.17.4 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Hoists Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Hoists Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Recent Development

4.18 Beijing Lingying

4.18.1 Beijing Lingying Corporation Information

4.18.2 Beijing Lingying Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Beijing Lingying Hoists Products Offered

4.18.4 Beijing Lingying Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Beijing Lingying Hoists Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Beijing Lingying Hoists Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Beijing Lingying Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Beijing Lingying Recent Development

4.19 Nanjing Jingming

4.19.1 Nanjing Jingming Corporation Information

4.19.2 Nanjing Jingming Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Nanjing Jingming Hoists Products Offered

4.19.4 Nanjing Jingming Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 Nanjing Jingming Hoists Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Nanjing Jingming Hoists Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Nanjing Jingming Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Nanjing Jingming Recent Development

4.20 Nucleon (Xinxiang)

4.20.1 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Corporation Information

4.20.2 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Hoists Products Offered

4.20.4 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.20.5 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Hoists Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Hoists Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Recent Development

4.21 DL Heavy

4.21.1 DL Heavy Corporation Information

4.21.2 DL Heavy Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 DL Heavy Hoists Products Offered

4.21.4 DL Heavy Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.21.5 DL Heavy Hoists Revenue by Product

4.21.6 DL Heavy Hoists Revenue by Application

4.21.7 DL Heavy Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 DL Heavy Recent Development

4.22 Mode

4.22.1 Mode Corporation Information

4.22.2 Mode Description, Business Overview

4.22.3 Mode Hoists Products Offered

4.22.4 Mode Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.22.5 Mode Hoists Revenue by Product

4.22.6 Mode Hoists Revenue by Application

4.22.7 Mode Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.22.8 Mode Recent Development

4.23 Cheng Day

4.23.1 Cheng Day Corporation Information

4.23.2 Cheng Day Description, Business Overview

4.23.3 Cheng Day Hoists Products Offered

4.23.4 Cheng Day Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.23.5 Cheng Day Hoists Revenue by Product

4.23.6 Cheng Day Hoists Revenue by Application

4.23.7 Cheng Day Hoists Revenue by Geographic Area

4.23.8 Cheng Day Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Hoists Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Hoists Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hoists Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Hoists Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Hoists Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hoists Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Hoists Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hoists Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Hoists Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Hoists Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Hoists Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hoists Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Hoists Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Hoists Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Hoists Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Hoists Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Hoists Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Hoists Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Hoists Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Hoists Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Hoists Sales by Type

7.4 North America Hoists Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hoists Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hoists Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Hoists Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Hoists Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Hoists Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Hoists Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Hoists Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Hoists Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Hoists Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Hoists Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Hoists Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Hoists Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hoists Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hoists Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Hoists Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Hoists Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Hoists Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Hoists Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Hoists Clients Analysis

12.4 Hoists Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Hoists Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Hoists Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Hoists Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Hoists Market Drivers

13.2 Hoists Market Opportunities

13.3 Hoists Market Challenges

13.4 Hoists Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

