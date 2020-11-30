Image Recognition Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies, etc. | InForGrowth

Global Image Recognition Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Image Recognition Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Image Recognition market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Image Recognition market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Image Recognition Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Image Recognition industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Image Recognition market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Image Recognition market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Image Recognition products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Image Recognition Market Report are

Qualcomm

NEC

Google

LTU Technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Honeywell

Hitachi

Slyce

Wikitude

Attrasoft

. Based on type, The report split into

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others