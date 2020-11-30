Learning Management System Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2026

Learning Management System (LMS) is a term used to describe a software platform that facilitates an organization to manage and deliver e-learning programs to its employees. These systems can be deployed in the field of education where they can enable remote learning for students who cannot access conventional educational infrastructure. Thus, the main objective of LMS solutions is to enhance learning and strengthen existing capacities of individuals and organizations.

Top Players

D2L Corporation

CrossKnowledge

IBM Corporation

Edmodo

Cornerstone

McGraw-Hill Education

Saba Software Inc.

Upside Learning Solutions

Oracle Corporation.

The global learning management system market is projected to attain USD 29,742.0 mn in terms of market valuation by 2026, a four-fold jump from its current valuation at USD 7206.7 mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has come out with a report, titled Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud),By Organization Size (SME’s, Large Enterprises), By End User (Academic, Corporate) and Geography forecast till 2026”, in which a detailed analysis of trends and factors that will develop and influence the market is contained. The report predicts the learning management system market to exhibit an impressive 19.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Segmentation

1. By Component

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Support Services

2. By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

3. By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

4. By End-User

Academic K-12 Higher Education

Corporate BFSI IT and Telecom Healthcare Retail Manufacturing Government Energy and Utilities Transportation Others



5. By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2019: Absorb Software Inc., a learning management system provider has acquired eLogic Learning a company based in Tampa, Florida. eLogic Learning says that its learning management tools could reach 5 million users across the globe every month. As per this, acquisition Absorb Software Inc. claims to serve more than 1,000 active customers with 225 employees across eight offices.

May 2019: D2L launched ‘Indigo’ the updated version of Brightspace a cloud-based learning platform that motivates employees to drive their own learning experiences.

March 2019: Cornerstone launched Express Class a tool that allows managers to quickly create and administer informal and prompt training under the Cornerstone Learning Management System.

Table of Content

5. Key Insights

5.1. Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

5.2. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

6. Global Learning Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

6.2.1. By Component (Value)

6.2.1.1. Solution

6.2.1.2. Services

6.2.1.2.1. Consulting Services

6.2.1.2.2. Implementation Services

6.2.1.2.3. Support Services

6.2.2. By Deployment Type (Value)

6.2.2.1. Cloud

6.2.2.2. On-Premises

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Value)

6.2.3.1. SMEs

6.2.3.2. Large Enterprises

6.2.4. By End-User (Value)

6.2.4.1. Academic

6.2.4.1.1. K-12

6.2.4.1.2. Higher Education

6.2.4.2. Corporate

6.2.4.2.1. BFSI

TOC Continued…!

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

