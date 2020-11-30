Loyalty Management Market Size, Share And Development By 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global loyalty management program market is likely to gain momentum from strict government rules and regulations on customer services. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled, “Loyalty Management“ Market, Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Customer Retention, Customer Loyalty, Channel Loyalty), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Others) And Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that the global loyalty management market is anticipated to reach USD 7,126.8 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.84% during the forecast period from 2019 – 2026. The market was valued at USD 2,133.2 Mn in 2018.

Kobie Marketing and Capillary Focus on Innovative Product Launches to Attract Customers

Kobie Marketing, a developer of solutions to drive customer loyalty, based in Florida, announced that it has launched Kobie Alchemy X in May 2019. It is the next-generation real-time loyalty platform that is developed using configuration as a key component. It has eliminated the need for custom development when modified, or new business requirements come up. Moreover, Kobie Alchemy X is infused with a marketer-friendly, advanced interface to seamlessly guide the users through the creation of contextual customer interactions.

Capillary Technologies, a mobile loyalty solution provider, headquartered in Singapore, unveiled DealHunt in January 2019. It is considered to be the first shopping app that offers exclusive deals and coupons across more than 20 categories. Customer can choose from over a thousand brands on both offline and online platforms. These include health, beauty, electronics, food, travel, beauty, and more genres. The iOS version will be available later this month while the Android version is already available for download on Google Play Store.

Top Players

Comarch

IBM

Oracle

Aimia

SAP

Verizon

Bond Brand Loyalty

Tibco Software

Capillary

ICF Next

Antavo

Maritz

Blueocean

Epsilon

Kobie Marketing

Table of Content

1. Introduction

Definition, By Segment

Research Approach

Sources

2. Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Emerging Trends of Market

3. Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Factors

Key Technological Developments

TOC Continued….!

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

