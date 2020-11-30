Meta-Xylene Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Meta-Xylene Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Meta-Xylene market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Meta-Xylene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Meta-Xylene Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Meta-Xylene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Meta-Xylene market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Meta-Xylene market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Isophthalic acid to dominate the market

– Isophthalic acid is an aromatic dicarboxylic acid, industrially produced by the oxidation of m-xylene, using the Co–Mn–Br catalyst system. Commercially, it is used as a component of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) copolymer, which is used in bottle resins and to a much lesser extent, for fibers. It is a white solid with a slightly unpleasant odor and it sinks in water.

– It has excellent thermal stability for low resin color, weathering, high heat distortion temperature, outstanding boiling, water and stain resistance, outstanding hardness, superior corrosion, and stain resistance.

– Isophthalic acid’s second major use is as a component of high-quality alkyds and polyester resins for industrial coatings and unsaturated polyesters, for fiberglass-reinforced plastics applications.

– Purified isophthalic acid (PIA) is mainly used as an intermediate in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, followed by polyester and alkyd resins (mainly for surface coatings) and inks, reinforced plastics, and packaging applications.

– Few other applications of Isophthalic acid are as follows: aerospace coatings, architectural coatings, automotive, building materials, coil coatings, construction chemicals, electronic connectors, equipment and machinery, lubricants, metal coatings, packaging components non food contact, paints and coatings, polyester (pet), process additives, protective coatings, refrigerator and coolant systems, sport drinks packaging.

– The above mentioned points are expected to rapidly increase the demand for isophthalic acid. This would, in turn, increase the demand for meta-xylene over the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– Residential construction spending in the country slightly fluctuated in 2017. However, the normal pace was restored gradually in 2018, when compared to 2017. With the growing construction industry in the country, there is an increase in the number of new homes.

– In addition, growth is also being witnessed in the housing repair and refurbishment activities. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies witnessed the remodeling expenditures for housing in the United States and reached USD 340 billion in 2018, exhibiting a growth of 7.5% over 2017.

– The United States is the second-largest producer of automobiles in the world. PET is widely used to replace parts in automobile, in order to reduce weight and wear and tear, by providing trouble-free performance for a longer span of time.

– The production of automobiles in the country has recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth slowed down to 0.8% in 2016, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. Moreover, the production of new motor vehicles in the country has decreased by 8.13%, in 2017, and reached a total of 11,189,985 units. And it increased by 1.1% in 2018 by producing 11,314,705 units. This increase in production of automobiles has increased the consumption of PET in the country.

– United states being one of the most developed countries in the world, penetration of meta-xylene is extremely high. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024

Meta-Xylene Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Meta-Xylene market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Meta-Xylene including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

