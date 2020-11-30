Monensin Market 2020 Key Drivers and Restraints, Regional Outlook, End-User Applicants by 2027

The global monensin market is expected to grow at an accelerated pace on account of rising prevalence of coccidiosis. The above information was provided by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Monensin Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Animal (Poultry, Cattle), Therapeutic Class (Antibacterial, Antiprotozoal, Antifungal), Application (Coccidiosis Prevention, Growth Promotion, Feed Efficiency Improvement) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Monensin is an antibiotic used in animal feed to prevent the occurrence of coccidiosis. Monensin is extensively used in beef and dairy industries. It helps to prevent infections in the intestinal mucosa of animals.

Key Players Operating in The Monensin Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Ceva, Hi-Pro Feeds LP,

Elanco, Merck KGaA,

Bio Agri Mix,

Huvepharma,

Cayman Chemical,

BioLegend Inc.,

Hubbard Feeds Inc.,

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Some of the other acquisitions made by Huvepharma are:

Huvepharma announced the acquisition of Neovia’s animal health business from InVivo Group. The acquisition was made in September 2018 with an aim to expand the former’s animal health product stock.

Several other initiatives are anticipated to encourage companies’ investment in monensin market. For instance, Canadian Food Inspection Agency suggested changes and revised the Monensin-medicating ingredient brochure in March 2019. This ingredient will be used for poultry animals to prevent them any upcoming infections.

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Among Companies to Aid Expansion

Huvepharma announced the acquisition of CORID trademark from Merial, Inc. in April 2017. The company uses CORID as an additional nutrient to the cattle, helping them to avoid the risk of coccidial infection. This addition will further strengthen the company’s product portfolio. Other companies are also planning to involve in M&A activities in order to help cattle better and at the right time.

Segmentation of the Global Monensin Market

By Animal

Poultry

Cattle

By Therapeutic Class

Antibacterial

Antiprotozoal

Antifungal

By Application

Coccidiosis Prevention

Growth Promotion

Feed Efficiency Improvement

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Monensin Market.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/monensin-market-100321

