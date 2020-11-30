Neobanks Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, etc. | InForGrowth

Global Neobanks Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Neobanks Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Neobanks market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Neobanks market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Neobanks Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Neobanks industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Neobanks market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Neobanks market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Neobanks products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Neobanks Market Report are

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

Fidor Group

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Digibank

Timo

Jibun

Jenius

K Bank

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

. Based on type, The report split into

Own banking license

Partnered with a traditional bank

. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Personal Consumers

Business Organizations