North America to Outshine the Global Slowdown in Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market between 2020 and 2030

Abnormalities in the breast or lumps are often noticed by mammography, physical examination, or other imaging studies. However, it is impossible always to opt for these imaging tests in order to identify the growth is cancerous or benign. Breast biopsy procedure is performed in order to take away suspicious cells for the breast area and examine them with the help of microscope for a proper diagnosis. The procedure can be performed by two different methods: surgically or minimum invasively. The minimum invasive method is more commonly performed by a radiologist with the help of a less invasive procedure using image-guidance and hollow needle. Image-guided needle biopsy which is less invasive is not designed to remove the entire lesion.

Such a minimally invasive procedure is performed which takes out samples of a defective cells under some guidance like MRI, mammographic guidance or ultrasound. The stereotactic breast biopsy devices uses a special mammography machine having x-rays in order to guide the biopsy equipment of the radiologist to locate abnormal growth. A stereotactic breast biopsy is recommended in cases when a an ultrasound or mammogram depicts a breast abnormality like: a distortion in the structure of the breast tissue, a suspicious mass micro calcifications, area of calcium deposits is present at a previous surgery site or an area of abnormal tissue change a new mass. Stereotactic breast biopsy is a non-surgical method to assess an abnormality of breast. If the cancerous growth is depicted by the outcome of stereotactic breast biopsy, surgery for the same is recommended by surgeons. Indicated procedures for stereotactic guidance:

Vacuum-assisted device (VAD) which uses a vacuum powered instrument to collect multiple tissue samples during one needle insertion.

Core needle (CN) which uses a large hollow needle to remove one sample of breast tissue per insertion.

The global Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market is segmented on basis of Product Type, Test Type and geography:

Segment by Test Type

Biopsy Needles

Guidance Systems Ultrasound-Guided Mammography-Guided Stereotactic Magnetic Resonance-Guided

Others

Core-needle aspiration

Vacuum-assisted core biopsy

Segment by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

The global Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market is segmented, by product type and test type and on the basis of end user. Based on the product type the global Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market is segmented into biopsy needles, guidance systems and others. The guidance systems are further segmented into several types of guidance systems like ultrasound guided stereotactic, mammography guided stereotactic and magnetic resonance guided stereotactic. Based on the test type the global stereotactic breast biopsy market is segmented into core-needle aspiration and vacuum assisted core biopsy. On the basis of end user, the global stereotactic breast biopsy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.

On the basis of regional presence, global Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the global Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market due to increased awareness better reimbursement policies and advances technology. Asia Pacific market is also projected to experience growth in the near future. Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at faster growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for advanced technology, better adoption rate, increasing government initiatives and raising healthcare expenditure. Europe is on the second fastest growing market for stereotactic breast biopsy with the second largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global market.

Some of the major players in global Stereotactic Breast Biopsy Market are:

METALTRONICA – Societa’ Per Azioni

Aurora Imaging Technology

Hologic

Planmed Oy

Devicor Medical Products

Siemens Healthineers

