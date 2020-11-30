Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Norway Oil and Gas Upstream market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Development of New Oilfields

– The major oilfields in the country are reaching their maturity, and as a result, since 2016, the oil production of Norway has declined significantly. During 2016-2018, the oil production of the country had declined by about 8%, and is expected to further decline by another 4.7% during 2018-2019.

– However, in the recent years, the country made a number of major oil discoveries. In order to offset the decline in production from matured oilfields, the upstream oil and gas companies are investing heavily in developing these new oilfields.

– Hence, during the forecast period, the investments in new oilfields are expected to be the biggest and the most dominating driver for the Norway upstream oil and gas market.

– As a result of these investments, from 2020, the oil production of Norway is expected to reverse the trend and register significant growth. Some of the major fields that are expected to attract investments during the forecast period are the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, Martin Linge, Aasta Hansteen gas field and Johan Carstberg.

Detailed TOC of Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 Number of Exploration Wells Spudded, Norwegian Continental Shelf, 2010-2018

4.3 Active Rig Count, Norway, Jan 2014-Apr 2019

4.4 Upstream Oil and Gas Spending in NOK billion, Norway, 2010-2024

4.5 Recent Trends and Developments

4.6 Government Policies and Regulations

4.7 Market Dynamics

4.7.1 Drivers

4.7.2 Restraints

4.8 Industry Supply-Chain Analysis

4.9 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Equinor ASA

5.2.2 Aker BP ASA

5.2.3 Total S.A.

5.2.4 ConocoPhillips

5.2.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

5.2.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

