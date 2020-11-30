Parasitic Infection Testing Market Progress Prospects, Key Distributors, Future Situation Forecast to 2027

The New Report “Parasitic Infection Testing Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Parasitic infections are majorly caused by three class of parasite organisms that can be spread through contaminated water, food, blood or some of passed through sexual contact. Malaria is one of the most common parasitic infection caused by parasitic protozoa. Parasitic infections are the major problem in tropical and subtropical regions of the world. Methods like immunoassays, proteomics using mass spectrometry and molecular-based testing are the new method to improves the parasitic infections testing. Additionally, parasitic infections testing such as Serology based assay has become important for the individual patient who exhibiting low-parasitemia.

The growing availability of advanced testing methods, increasing prevalence of parasitic infectious diseases, growing healthcare expenditure and technological advancement is expected to propel the growth of the parasitic infections testing market. Moreover, increasing government support for the reduction of parasitic infectious disease is expected to provide growth opportunity for parasitic infections testing market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES, 2. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED, 3. BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY, 4. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, 5. BIOMERIEUX INC, 6. BIOMERICA INC., 7. CEPHEID INC, 8. TRINITY BIOTECH PLC, 9. MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC

What is the Market Scope?

The “Parasitic Infection Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of parasitic infection testing market with detailed market segmentation by test type, pathogen type, and end user. The parasitic infection testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in parasitic infection testing market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The parasitic infection testing market is segmented on the test type, pathogen type, and end user. Based on test type, the market is segmented as microscopy, serologic tests, molecular based assays, and proteomics testing. Based on pathogen type, the market is segmented as protozoa, ectoparasites, and helminthes. By end user, market is segmented as diagnostics centers, hospitals, and clinics.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the parasitic infection testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The parasitic infection testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Parasitic Infection Testing Market Size

2.2 Parasitic Infection Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Parasitic Infection Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Parasitic Infection Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Parasitic Infection Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Parasitic Infection Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Parasitic Infection Testing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Parasitic Infection Testing Revenue by Product

4.3 Parasitic Infection Testing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Parasitic Infection Testing Breakdown Data by End User

