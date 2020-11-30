Piezoelectric Actuators Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2026 | Murata Manufacturing, APC International (Schneider Electric), Physik Instrumente (PI) Group

“

The report titled Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Piezoelectric Actuators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Piezoelectric Actuators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Piezoelectric Actuators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Piezoelectric Actuators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Piezoelectric Actuators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Piezoelectric Actuators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Piezoelectric Actuators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Piezoelectric Actuators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Piezoelectric Actuators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Piezoelectric Actuators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Piezoelectric Actuators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Murata Manufacturing, APC International (Schneider Electric), Physik Instrumente (PI) Group, TDK Corporation, Viking AT, Piezosystem Jena, TOKIN Corporation, Thorlabs, Noliac (CTS), DSM, Kinetic Ceramics

Market Segmentation by Product: Stack Actuators

Stripe Actuators



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial and Manufacturing

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Military

Others



The Piezoelectric Actuators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Piezoelectric Actuators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Piezoelectric Actuators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Piezoelectric Actuators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Piezoelectric Actuators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Piezoelectric Actuators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Piezoelectric Actuators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Piezoelectric Actuators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Piezoelectric Actuators Market Overview

1.1 Piezoelectric Actuators Product Overview

1.2 Piezoelectric Actuators Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stack Actuators

1.2.2 Stripe Actuators

1.3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Piezoelectric Actuators Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Piezoelectric Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Piezoelectric Actuators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Piezoelectric Actuators Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Piezoelectric Actuators Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Piezoelectric Actuators Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Piezoelectric Actuators as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Piezoelectric Actuators Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Piezoelectric Actuators Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Piezoelectric Actuators by Application

4.1 Piezoelectric Actuators Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial and Manufacturing

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics

4.1.4 Medical

4.1.5 Military

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Piezoelectric Actuators by Application

4.5.2 Europe Piezoelectric Actuators by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Actuators by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Piezoelectric Actuators by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Actuators by Application

5 North America Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Actuators Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Actuators Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Piezoelectric Actuators Business

10.1 Murata Manufacturing

10.1.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Murata Manufacturing Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Murata Manufacturing Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.1.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Developments

10.2 APC International (Schneider Electric)

10.2.1 APC International (Schneider Electric) Corporation Information

10.2.2 APC International (Schneider Electric) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 APC International (Schneider Electric) Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Murata Manufacturing Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.2.5 APC International (Schneider Electric) Recent Developments

10.3 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group

10.3.1 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.3.5 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Recent Developments

10.4 TDK Corporation

10.4.1 TDK Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 TDK Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 TDK Corporation Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 TDK Corporation Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.4.5 TDK Corporation Recent Developments

10.5 Viking AT

10.5.1 Viking AT Corporation Information

10.5.2 Viking AT Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Viking AT Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Viking AT Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.5.5 Viking AT Recent Developments

10.6 Piezosystem Jena

10.6.1 Piezosystem Jena Corporation Information

10.6.2 Piezosystem Jena Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Piezosystem Jena Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Piezosystem Jena Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.6.5 Piezosystem Jena Recent Developments

10.7 TOKIN Corporation

10.7.1 TOKIN Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 TOKIN Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 TOKIN Corporation Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 TOKIN Corporation Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.7.5 TOKIN Corporation Recent Developments

10.8 Thorlabs

10.8.1 Thorlabs Corporation Information

10.8.2 Thorlabs Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Thorlabs Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Thorlabs Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.8.5 Thorlabs Recent Developments

10.9 Noliac (CTS)

10.9.1 Noliac (CTS) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Noliac (CTS) Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Noliac (CTS) Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Noliac (CTS) Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.9.5 Noliac (CTS) Recent Developments

10.10 DSM

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Piezoelectric Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DSM Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DSM Recent Developments

10.11 Kinetic Ceramics

10.11.1 Kinetic Ceramics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kinetic Ceramics Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kinetic Ceramics Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kinetic Ceramics Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

10.11.5 Kinetic Ceramics Recent Developments

11 Piezoelectric Actuators Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Piezoelectric Actuators Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Piezoelectric Actuators Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Piezoelectric Actuators Industry Trends

11.4.2 Piezoelectric Actuators Market Drivers

11.4.3 Piezoelectric Actuators Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

