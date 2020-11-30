Small Drone Market global industry trends, COVID-19 impact analysis, demand, size and share estimation by 2026 described in a new market report

“

A recent report published by Report Ocean on the Small Drone Market is a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. Followed by thorough research of the Small Drone Market industry business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision along with the study of historical as well as current market growth parameters. The research study identifies key influencing factors affecting the global market for Small Drone Market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

To study the Small Drone Market marketplace in detailed manner, the industry has been segmented in various segments.

Insights about regional segmentation of the Small Drone Market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of the worldwide market.

For the global Small Drone Market, the regional segments are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Market Players included in the research report to study the status of the Small Drone Market are:

The major vendors covered:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel aerospace Industries

aerovironment

Elbit Systems

Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology

Parrot Sa

3D Robotics

Microdrones

BaE Systems

The Boeing Company

SaaB aB

Thales Group

Textron

Key objectives of the research report are:

• To estimate the market size of global Small Drone Market on regional and global basis.

• To evaluate key market determinants governing the dynamics of the global Small Drone Market during the forecast period.

• To recognize major market segments of the Small Drone Market and evaluate the market shares along with study of demand-supply gap analysis.

• To offer a competitive scenario of the global Small Drone Market with major strategic developments by key companies.

• To offer impact study of COVID-19 on the global Small Drone Market marketplace.

Benefits offered by the report:

• It offers market size estimation of the global Small Drone Market on regional and global level to provide detailed insights of the market.

• The report is based on unique research design for calculating market size estimation and forecast.

• Identification of key companies dealing in the global market with related strategic developments.

• The research study offers niche insights to support strategic decision-making process of buyer.

• The analytical report includes an exhaustive scope that cover all the possible market segments helping stakeholders dealing in the Small Drone Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Small Drone Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Small Drone Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Small Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed Wing

1.4.3 Rotary Wing

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Small Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Military

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Small Drone Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Small Drone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Small Drone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Small Drone Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Small Drone, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Small Drone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Small Drone Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Small Drone Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Small Drone Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Small Drone Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Small Drone Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Small Drone Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Small Drone Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Small Drone Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Small Drone Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Small Drone Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Drone Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Small Drone Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Small Drone Production by Regions

4.1 Global Small Drone Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Small Drone Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Small Drone Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Small Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Small Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Small Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Small Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Small Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Small Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Small Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Small Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Small Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Small Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Small Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Small Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Small Drone Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Small Drone Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Small Drone Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Small Drone Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Small Drone Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Small Drone Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Small Drone Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Small Drone Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Small Drone Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Small Drone Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Small Drone Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Small Drone Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Small Drone Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Small Drone Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Small Drone Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Small Drone Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Small Drone Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Small Drone Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Small Drone Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Small Drone Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Small Drone Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Small Drone Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Small Drone Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Small Drone Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Small Drone Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Financial Highlights

8.1.1 Financial Highlights Corporation Information

8.1.2 Financial Highlights Overview

8.1.3 Financial Highlights Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Financial Highlights Product Description

8.1.5 Financial Highlights Related Developments

8.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Corporation Information

8.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation Overview

8.2.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Product Description

8.2.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation Related Developments

8.3 Israel Aerospace Industries

8.3.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Corporation Information

8.3.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Overview

8.3.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Product Description

8.3.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Related Developments

8.4 Aerovironment

8.4.1 Aerovironment Corporation Information

8.4.2 Aerovironment Overview

8.4.3 Aerovironment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Aerovironment Product Description

8.4.5 Aerovironment Related Developments

8.5 Elbit Systems

8.5.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

8.5.2 Elbit Systems Overview

8.5.3 Elbit Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Elbit Systems Product Description

8.5.5 Elbit Systems Related Developments

8.6 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology

8.6.1 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Corporation Information

8.6.2 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Overview

8.6.3 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Product Description

8.6.5 DA-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Related Developments

8.7 Parrot SA

8.7.1 Parrot SA Corporation Information

8.7.2 Parrot SA Overview

8.7.3 Parrot SA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Parrot SA Product Description

8.7.5 Parrot SA Related Developments

8.8 3D Robotics

8.8.1 3D Robotics Corporation Information

8.8.2 3D Robotics Overview

8.8.3 3D Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 3D Robotics Product Description

8.8.5 3D Robotics Related Developments

8.9 Microdrones

8.9.1 Microdrones Corporation Information

8.9.2 Microdrones Overview

8.9.3 Microdrones Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Microdrones Product Description

8.9.5 Microdrones Related Developments

8.10 BAE Systems

8.10.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

8.10.2 BAE Systems Overview

8.10.3 BAE Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 BAE Systems Product Description

8.10.5 BAE Systems Related Developments

8.11 The Boeing Company

8.11.1 The Boeing Company Corporation Information

8.11.2 The Boeing Company Overview

8.11.3 The Boeing Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 The Boeing Company Product Description

8.11.5 The Boeing Company Related Developments

8.12 SAAB AB

8.12.1 SAAB AB Corporation Information

8.12.2 SAAB AB Overview

8.12.3 SAAB AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 SAAB AB Product Description

8.12.5 SAAB AB Related Developments

8.13 Thales Group

8.13.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

8.13.2 Thales Group Overview

8.13.3 Thales Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Thales Group Product Description

8.13.5 Thales Group Related Developments

8.14 Textron

8.14.1 Textron Corporation Information

8.14.2 Textron Overview

8.14.3 Textron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Textron Product Description

8.14.5 Textron Related Developments

9 Small Drone Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Small Drone Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Small Drone Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Small Drone Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Small Drone Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Small Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Small Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Small Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Small Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Small Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Small Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Small Drone Sales Channels

11.2.2 Small Drone Distributors

11.3 Small Drone Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Small Drone Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Small Drone Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Small Drone Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

