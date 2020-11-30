Solar-powered Pump Market 2020 by global industry trends, sales revenue, industry growth, development status, top leaders, future plans and opportunity assessment 2026

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Solar-powered Pump Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Solar-powered Pump Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Solar-powered Pump Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Solar-powered Pump Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Solar-powered Pump Market include:

Bright Solar

Lorentz

Shakti Pumps

SunEdison

Tata Power Solar

Conergy

CRI Group

Dankoff Solar

Flowserve

Greenmax Technology

The study on the global Solar-powered Pump Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Solar-powered Pump Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Solar-powered Pump Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Solar-powered Pump Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar-powered Pump Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Submersible

1.4.3 Surface

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Irrigation

1.5.3 Drinking water

1.5.4 Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Solar-powered Pump Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar-powered Pump Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar-powered Pump Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solar-powered Pump Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar-powered Pump Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Solar-powered Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Solar-powered Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar-powered Pump Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Solar-powered Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solar-powered Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solar-powered Pump Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Solar-powered Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solar-powered Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solar-powered Pump Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Solar-powered Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solar-powered Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Solar-powered Pump Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Solar-powered Pump Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Bright Solar

8.1.1 Bright Solar Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bright Solar Overview

8.1.3 Bright Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Bright Solar Product Description

8.1.5 Bright Solar Related Developments

8.2 Lorentz

8.2.1 Lorentz Corporation Information

8.2.2 Lorentz Overview

8.2.3 Lorentz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Lorentz Product Description

8.2.5 Lorentz Related Developments

8.3 Shakti Pumps

8.3.1 Shakti Pumps Corporation Information

8.3.2 Shakti Pumps Overview

8.3.3 Shakti Pumps Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Shakti Pumps Product Description

8.3.5 Shakti Pumps Related Developments

8.4 SunEdison

8.4.1 SunEdison Corporation Information

8.4.2 SunEdison Overview

8.4.3 SunEdison Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SunEdison Product Description

8.4.5 SunEdison Related Developments

8.5 Tata Power Solar

8.5.1 Tata Power Solar Corporation Information

8.5.2 Tata Power Solar Overview

8.5.3 Tata Power Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Tata Power Solar Product Description

8.5.5 Tata Power Solar Related Developments

8.6 Conergy

8.6.1 Conergy Corporation Information

8.6.2 Conergy Overview

8.6.3 Conergy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Conergy Product Description

8.6.5 Conergy Related Developments

8.7 CRI Group

8.7.1 CRI Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 CRI Group Overview

8.7.3 CRI Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 CRI Group Product Description

8.7.5 CRI Group Related Developments

8.8 Dankoff Solar

8.8.1 Dankoff Solar Corporation Information

8.8.2 Dankoff Solar Overview

8.8.3 Dankoff Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Dankoff Solar Product Description

8.8.5 Dankoff Solar Related Developments

8.9 Flowserve

8.9.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

8.9.2 Flowserve Overview

8.9.3 Flowserve Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Flowserve Product Description

8.9.5 Flowserve Related Developments

8.10 Greenmax Technology

8.10.1 Greenmax Technology Corporation Information

8.10.2 Greenmax Technology Overview

8.10.3 Greenmax Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Greenmax Technology Product Description

8.10.5 Greenmax Technology Related Developments

8.11 Grundfos

8.11.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

8.11.2 Grundfos Overview

8.11.3 Grundfos Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Grundfos Product Description

8.11.5 Grundfos Related Developments

8.12 Jain Irrigation Systems

8.12.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Corporation Information

8.12.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Overview

8.12.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Product Description

8.12.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Related Developments

8.13 USL

8.13.1 USL Corporation Information

8.13.2 USL Overview

8.13.3 USL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 USL Product Description

8.13.5 USL Related Developments

8.14 Alpex Solar

8.14.1 Alpex Solar Corporation Information

8.14.2 Alpex Solar Overview

8.14.3 Alpex Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Alpex Solar Product Description

8.14.5 Alpex Solar Related Developments

8.15 Topsun Energy Limited

8.15.1 Topsun Energy Limited Corporation Information

8.15.2 Topsun Energy Limited Overview

8.15.3 Topsun Energy Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Topsun Energy Limited Product Description

8.15.5 Topsun Energy Limited Related Developments

8.16 Kirloskar Brothers Limited

8.16.1 Kirloskar Brothers Limited Corporation Information

8.16.2 Kirloskar Brothers Limited Overview

8.16.3 Kirloskar Brothers Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Kirloskar Brothers Limited Product Description

8.16.5 Kirloskar Brothers Limited Related Developments

8.17 Schnieder Electric

8.17.1 Schnieder Electric Corporation Information

8.17.2 Schnieder Electric Overview

8.17.3 Schnieder Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Schnieder Electric Product Description

8.17.5 Schnieder Electric Related Developments

8.18 Bernt Lorentz GmbH & Co. KG

8.18.1 Bernt Lorentz GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

8.18.2 Bernt Lorentz GmbH & Co. KG Overview

8.18.3 Bernt Lorentz GmbH & Co. KG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Bernt Lorentz GmbH & Co. KG Product Description

8.18.5 Bernt Lorentz GmbH & Co. KG Related Developments

8.19 Waaree Energies Ltd

8.19.1 Waaree Energies Ltd Corporation Information

8.19.2 Waaree Energies Ltd Overview

8.19.3 Waaree Energies Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Waaree Energies Ltd Product Description

8.19.5 Waaree Energies Ltd Related Developments

8.20 Zhejiang Taifu Pump Company Ltd

8.20.1 Zhejiang Taifu Pump Company Ltd Corporation Information

8.20.2 Zhejiang Taifu Pump Company Ltd Overview

8.20.3 Zhejiang Taifu Pump Company Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Zhejiang Taifu Pump Company Ltd Product Description

8.20.5 Zhejiang Taifu Pump Company Ltd Related Developments

9 Solar-powered Pump Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Solar-powered Pump Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Solar-powered Pump Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Solar-powered Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solar-powered Pump Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solar-powered Pump Distributors

11.3 Solar-powered Pump Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Solar-powered Pump Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Solar-powered Pump Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Solar-powered Pump Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

