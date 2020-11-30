Torch Cutting Machines Market Study for 2020 to 2026 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Torch Cutting Machines Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Torch Cutting Machines Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Torch Cutting Machines Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Torch Cutting Machines Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Torch Cutting Machines Market include:

Messer Group

KOIKE GROUP

Mass Cutting Systems

BUG-O SYSTEMS

aRCBRO Ltd

Soitaab Impianti S.r.l.

SteelTailor

Victor Technologies

Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited

Th. Wortelboer B.V.

ROLaND

The study on the global Torch Cutting Machines Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Torch Cutting Machines Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Torch Cutting Machines Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Torch Cutting Machines Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Torch Cutting Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Manual Cutting Machines

1.4.3 Semi-automatic Cutting Machines

1.4.4 Imitation Shape Cutting Machines

1.4.5 CNC Cutting Machines

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Sheet Metal Cutting

1.5.3 Pipe Cutting

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Torch Cutting Machines Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Torch Cutting Machines Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Torch Cutting Machines, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Torch Cutting Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Torch Cutting Machines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Torch Cutting Machines Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Torch Cutting Machines Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Torch Cutting Machines Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Torch Cutting Machines Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Torch Cutting Machines Production by Regions

4.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Torch Cutting Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Torch Cutting Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Torch Cutting Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Torch Cutting Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Torch Cutting Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Torch Cutting Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Torch Cutting Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Torch Cutting Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Torch Cutting Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Torch Cutting Machines Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Torch Cutting Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Torch Cutting Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Torch Cutting Machines Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Torch Cutting Machines Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Torch Cutting Machines Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Torch Cutting Machines Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Torch Cutting Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Torch Cutting Machines Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Torch Cutting Machines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Torch Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Messer Group

8.1.1 Messer Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 Messer Group Overview

8.1.3 Messer Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Messer Group Product Description

8.1.5 Messer Group Related Developments

8.2 KOIKE GROUP

8.2.1 KOIKE GROUP Corporation Information

8.2.2 KOIKE GROUP Overview

8.2.3 KOIKE GROUP Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 KOIKE GROUP Product Description

8.2.5 KOIKE GROUP Related Developments

8.3 Mass Cutting Systems

8.3.1 Mass Cutting Systems Corporation Information

8.3.2 Mass Cutting Systems Overview

8.3.3 Mass Cutting Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Mass Cutting Systems Product Description

8.3.5 Mass Cutting Systems Related Developments

8.4 BUG-O SYSTEMS

8.4.1 BUG-O SYSTEMS Corporation Information

8.4.2 BUG-O SYSTEMS Overview

8.4.3 BUG-O SYSTEMS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 BUG-O SYSTEMS Product Description

8.4.5 BUG-O SYSTEMS Related Developments

8.5 ARCBRO Ltd

8.5.1 ARCBRO Ltd Corporation Information

8.5.2 ARCBRO Ltd Overview

8.5.3 ARCBRO Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ARCBRO Ltd Product Description

8.5.5 ARCBRO Ltd Related Developments

8.6 Soitaab Impianti S.r.l.

8.6.1 Soitaab Impianti S.r.l. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Soitaab Impianti S.r.l. Overview

8.6.3 Soitaab Impianti S.r.l. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Soitaab Impianti S.r.l. Product Description

8.6.5 Soitaab Impianti S.r.l. Related Developments

8.7 SteelTailor

8.7.1 SteelTailor Corporation Information

8.7.2 SteelTailor Overview

8.7.3 SteelTailor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 SteelTailor Product Description

8.7.5 SteelTailor Related Developments

8.8 Victor Technologies

8.8.1 Victor Technologies Corporation Information

8.8.2 Victor Technologies Overview

8.8.3 Victor Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Victor Technologies Product Description

8.8.5 Victor Technologies Related Developments

8.9 Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited

8.9.1 Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited Corporation Information

8.9.2 Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited Overview

8.9.3 Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited Product Description

8.9.5 Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited Related Developments

8.10 Th. Wortelboer B.V.

8.10.1 Th. Wortelboer B.V. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Th. Wortelboer B.V. Overview

8.10.3 Th. Wortelboer B.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Th. Wortelboer B.V. Product Description

8.10.5 Th. Wortelboer B.V. Related Developments

8.11 ROLAND

8.11.1 ROLAND Corporation Information

8.11.2 ROLAND Overview

8.11.3 ROLAND Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 ROLAND Product Description

8.11.5 ROLAND Related Developments

8.12 Herbert Arnold

8.12.1 Herbert Arnold Corporation Information

8.12.2 Herbert Arnold Overview

8.12.3 Herbert Arnold Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Herbert Arnold Product Description

8.12.5 Herbert Arnold Related Developments

8.13 Shanghai Huawei Welding & Cutting Machine

8.13.1 Shanghai Huawei Welding & Cutting Machine Corporation Information

8.13.2 Shanghai Huawei Welding & Cutting Machine Overview

8.13.3 Shanghai Huawei Welding & Cutting Machine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Shanghai Huawei Welding & Cutting Machine Product Description

8.13.5 Shanghai Huawei Welding & Cutting Machine Related Developments

8.14 Shanghai TAYOR Heavy Industry Group

8.14.1 Shanghai TAYOR Heavy Industry Group Corporation Information

8.14.2 Shanghai TAYOR Heavy Industry Group Overview

8.14.3 Shanghai TAYOR Heavy Industry Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Shanghai TAYOR Heavy Industry Group Product Description

8.14.5 Shanghai TAYOR Heavy Industry Group Related Developments

8.15 Dalian Honeybee CNC Equipment

8.15.1 Dalian Honeybee CNC Equipment Corporation Information

8.15.2 Dalian Honeybee CNC Equipment Overview

8.15.3 Dalian Honeybee CNC Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Dalian Honeybee CNC Equipment Product Description

8.15.5 Dalian Honeybee CNC Equipment Related Developments

9 Torch Cutting Machines Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Torch Cutting Machines Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Torch Cutting Machines Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Torch Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Torch Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Torch Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Torch Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Torch Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Torch Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Torch Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Torch Cutting Machines Sales Channels

11.2.2 Torch Cutting Machines Distributors

11.3 Torch Cutting Machines Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Torch Cutting Machines Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Torch Cutting Machines Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Torch Cutting Machines Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

