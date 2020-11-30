Transportation & Logistics Software Market size by top leading key players, growth opportunities, incremental revenue , trends, outlook and forecasts to 2026

“
A recent report published by Report Ocean on the Transportation & Logistics Software Market is a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. Followed by thorough research of the Transportation & Logistics Software Market industry business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision along with the study of historical as well as current market growth parameters. The research study identifies key influencing factors affecting the global market for Transportation & Logistics Software Market during the forecast period 2020-2026.
To study the Transportation & Logistics Software Market marketplace in detailed manner, the industry has been segmented in various segments.
Insights about regional segmentation of the Transportation & Logistics Software Market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of the worldwide market.
For the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market, the regional segments are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.
Market Players included in the research report to study the status of the Transportation & Logistics Software Market are:
Trimble Transportation
Oracle
E2open
GlobalTranz
Flexport
avolin
Mettler Toledo
Ramco Systems
FarEye
Phalanx Logistics Solutions
Descartes Systems Group
LLamasoft
ProTransport
aVaaL Technology Solutions
3Gtms
BluJay
VIP
LogiNext
Manhattan associates
Omnitracs
Key objectives of the research report are:
• To estimate the market size of global Transportation & Logistics Software Market on regional and global basis.
• To evaluate key market determinants governing the dynamics of the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market during the forecast period.
• To recognize major market segments of the Transportation & Logistics Software Market and evaluate the market shares along with study of demand-supply gap analysis.
• To offer a competitive scenario of the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market with major strategic developments by key companies.
• To offer impact study of COVID-19 on the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market marketplace.
Benefits offered by the report:
• It offers market size estimation of the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market on regional and global level to provide detailed insights of the market.
• The report is based on unique research design for calculating market size estimation and forecast.
• Identification of key companies dealing in the global market with related strategic developments.
• The research study offers niche insights to support strategic decision-making process of buyer.
• The analytical report includes an exhaustive scope that cover all the possible market segments helping stakeholders dealing in the Transportation & Logistics Software Market.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Cloud-Based
1.2.3 On-Premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Freight forwarding companies
1.3.3 Courier service providers
1.3.4 Network service providers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Transportation & Logistics Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Transportation & Logistics Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Transportation & Logistics Software Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Transportation & Logistics Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Transportation & Logistics Software Revenue
3.4 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transportation & Logistics Software Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Transportation & Logistics Software Area Served
3.6 Key Players Transportation & Logistics Software Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Transportation & Logistics Software Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Transportation & Logistics Software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Transportation & Logistics Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
8 China
8.1 China Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Trimble Transportation
11.1.1 Trimble Transportation Company Details
11.1.2 Trimble Transportation Business Overview
11.1.3 Trimble Transportation Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.1.4 Trimble Transportation Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Trimble Transportation Recent Development
11.2 Oracle
11.2.1 Oracle Company Details
11.2.2 Oracle Business Overview
11.2.3 Oracle Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
11.3 E2open
11.3.1 E2open Company Details
11.3.2 E2open Business Overview
11.3.3 E2open Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.3.4 E2open Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 E2open Recent Development
11.4 GlobalTranz
11.4.1 GlobalTranz Company Details
11.4.2 GlobalTranz Business Overview
11.4.3 GlobalTranz Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.4.4 GlobalTranz Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 GlobalTranz Recent Development
11.5 Flexport
11.5.1 Flexport Company Details
11.5.2 Flexport Business Overview
11.5.3 Flexport Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.5.4 Flexport Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Flexport Recent Development
11.6 Avolin
11.6.1 Avolin Company Details
11.6.2 Avolin Business Overview
11.6.3 Avolin Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.6.4 Avolin Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Avolin Recent Development
11.7 Mettler Toledo
11.7.1 Mettler Toledo Company Details
11.7.2 Mettler Toledo Business Overview
11.7.3 Mettler Toledo Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.7.4 Mettler Toledo Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Mettler Toledo Recent Development
11.8 Ramco Systems
11.8.1 Ramco Systems Company Details
11.8.2 Ramco Systems Business Overview
11.8.3 Ramco Systems Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.8.4 Ramco Systems Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Ramco Systems Recent Development
11.9 FarEye
11.9.1 FarEye Company Details
11.9.2 FarEye Business Overview
11.9.3 FarEye Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.9.4 FarEye Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 FarEye Recent Development
11.10 Phalanx Logistics Solutions
11.10.1 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Company Details
11.10.2 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Business Overview
11.10.3 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
11.10.4 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Recent Development
11.11 Descartes Systems Group
10.11.1 Descartes Systems Group Company Details
10.11.2 Descartes Systems Group Business Overview
10.11.3 Descartes Systems Group Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.11.4 Descartes Systems Group Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Descartes Systems Group Recent Development
11.12 LLamasoft
10.12.1 LLamasoft Company Details
10.12.2 LLamasoft Business Overview
10.12.3 LLamasoft Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.12.4 LLamasoft Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 LLamasoft Recent Development
11.13 ProTransport
10.13.1 ProTransport Company Details
10.13.2 ProTransport Business Overview
10.13.3 ProTransport Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.13.4 ProTransport Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 ProTransport Recent Development
11.14 AVAAL Technology Solutions
10.14.1 AVAAL Technology Solutions Company Details
10.14.2 AVAAL Technology Solutions Business Overview
10.14.3 AVAAL Technology Solutions Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.14.4 AVAAL Technology Solutions Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 AVAAL Technology Solutions Recent Development
11.15 3Gtms
10.15.1 3Gtms Company Details
10.15.2 3Gtms Business Overview
10.15.3 3Gtms Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.15.4 3Gtms Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 3Gtms Recent Development
11.16 BluJay
10.16.1 BluJay Company Details
10.16.2 BluJay Business Overview
10.16.3 BluJay Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.16.4 BluJay Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 BluJay Recent Development
11.17 VIP
10.17.1 VIP Company Details
10.17.2 VIP Business Overview
10.17.3 VIP Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.17.4 VIP Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 VIP Recent Development
11.18 LogiNext
10.18.1 LogiNext Company Details
10.18.2 LogiNext Business Overview
10.18.3 LogiNext Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.18.4 LogiNext Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 LogiNext Recent Development
11.19 Manhattan Associates
10.19.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details
10.19.2 Manhattan Associates Business Overview
10.19.3 Manhattan Associates Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.19.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development
11.20 Omnitracs
10.20.1 Omnitracs Company Details
10.20.2 Omnitracs Business Overview
10.20.3 Omnitracs Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.20.4 Omnitracs Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Omnitracs Recent Development
11.21 AFS Logistics
10.21.1 AFS Logistics Company Details
10.21.2 AFS Logistics Business Overview
10.21.3 AFS Logistics Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.21.4 AFS Logistics Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 AFS Logistics Recent Development
11.22 UltraShipTMS
10.22.1 UltraShipTMS Company Details
10.22.2 UltraShipTMS Business Overview
10.22.3 UltraShipTMS Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction
10.22.4 UltraShipTMS Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 UltraShipTMS Recent Development
12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
