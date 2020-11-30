Transportation & Logistics Software Market size by top leading key players, growth opportunities, incremental revenue , trends, outlook and forecasts to 2026

“

A recent report published by Report Ocean on the Transportation & Logistics Software Market is a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. Followed by thorough research of the Transportation & Logistics Software Market industry business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision along with the study of historical as well as current market growth parameters. The research study identifies key influencing factors affecting the global market for Transportation & Logistics Software Market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

To study the Transportation & Logistics Software Market marketplace in detailed manner, the industry has been segmented in various segments.

Insights about regional segmentation of the Transportation & Logistics Software Market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of the worldwide market.

For the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market, the regional segments are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Market Players included in the research report to study the status of the Transportation & Logistics Software Market are:

The key players covered in this study

Trimble Transportation

Oracle

E2open

GlobalTranz

Flexport

avolin

Mettler Toledo

Ramco Systems

FarEye

Phalanx Logistics Solutions

Descartes Systems Group

LLamasoft

ProTransport

aVaaL Technology Solutions

3Gtms

BluJay

VIP

LogiNext

Manhattan associates

Omnitracs

Key objectives of the research report are:

• To estimate the market size of global Transportation & Logistics Software Market on regional and global basis.

• To evaluate key market determinants governing the dynamics of the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market during the forecast period.

• To recognize major market segments of the Transportation & Logistics Software Market and evaluate the market shares along with study of demand-supply gap analysis.

• To offer a competitive scenario of the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market with major strategic developments by key companies.

• To offer impact study of COVID-19 on the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market marketplace.

Benefits offered by the report:

• It offers market size estimation of the global Transportation & Logistics Software Market on regional and global level to provide detailed insights of the market.

• The report is based on unique research design for calculating market size estimation and forecast.

• Identification of key companies dealing in the global market with related strategic developments.

• The research study offers niche insights to support strategic decision-making process of buyer.

• The analytical report includes an exhaustive scope that cover all the possible market segments helping stakeholders dealing in the Transportation & Logistics Software Market.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Cloud-Based

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Freight forwarding companies

1.3.3 Courier service providers

1.3.4 Network service providers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Transportation & Logistics Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Transportation & Logistics Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Transportation & Logistics Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Transportation & Logistics Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Transportation & Logistics Software Revenue

3.4 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transportation & Logistics Software Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Transportation & Logistics Software Area Served

3.6 Key Players Transportation & Logistics Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Transportation & Logistics Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Transportation & Logistics Software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Transportation & Logistics Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Transportation & Logistics Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

8 China

8.1 China Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Transportation & Logistics Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Trimble Transportation

11.1.1 Trimble Transportation Company Details

11.1.2 Trimble Transportation Business Overview

11.1.3 Trimble Transportation Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.1.4 Trimble Transportation Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Trimble Transportation Recent Development

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Oracle Company Details

11.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.2.3 Oracle Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.3 E2open

11.3.1 E2open Company Details

11.3.2 E2open Business Overview

11.3.3 E2open Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.3.4 E2open Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 E2open Recent Development

11.4 GlobalTranz

11.4.1 GlobalTranz Company Details

11.4.2 GlobalTranz Business Overview

11.4.3 GlobalTranz Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.4.4 GlobalTranz Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 GlobalTranz Recent Development

11.5 Flexport

11.5.1 Flexport Company Details

11.5.2 Flexport Business Overview

11.5.3 Flexport Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.5.4 Flexport Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Flexport Recent Development

11.6 Avolin

11.6.1 Avolin Company Details

11.6.2 Avolin Business Overview

11.6.3 Avolin Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.6.4 Avolin Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Avolin Recent Development

11.7 Mettler Toledo

11.7.1 Mettler Toledo Company Details

11.7.2 Mettler Toledo Business Overview

11.7.3 Mettler Toledo Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.7.4 Mettler Toledo Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Mettler Toledo Recent Development

11.8 Ramco Systems

11.8.1 Ramco Systems Company Details

11.8.2 Ramco Systems Business Overview

11.8.3 Ramco Systems Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.8.4 Ramco Systems Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Ramco Systems Recent Development

11.9 FarEye

11.9.1 FarEye Company Details

11.9.2 FarEye Business Overview

11.9.3 FarEye Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.9.4 FarEye Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 FarEye Recent Development

11.10 Phalanx Logistics Solutions

11.10.1 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Company Details

11.10.2 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Business Overview

11.10.3 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

11.10.4 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Phalanx Logistics Solutions Recent Development

11.11 Descartes Systems Group

10.11.1 Descartes Systems Group Company Details

10.11.2 Descartes Systems Group Business Overview

10.11.3 Descartes Systems Group Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.11.4 Descartes Systems Group Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Descartes Systems Group Recent Development

11.12 LLamasoft

10.12.1 LLamasoft Company Details

10.12.2 LLamasoft Business Overview

10.12.3 LLamasoft Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.12.4 LLamasoft Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 LLamasoft Recent Development

11.13 ProTransport

10.13.1 ProTransport Company Details

10.13.2 ProTransport Business Overview

10.13.3 ProTransport Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.13.4 ProTransport Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 ProTransport Recent Development

11.14 AVAAL Technology Solutions

10.14.1 AVAAL Technology Solutions Company Details

10.14.2 AVAAL Technology Solutions Business Overview

10.14.3 AVAAL Technology Solutions Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.14.4 AVAAL Technology Solutions Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 AVAAL Technology Solutions Recent Development

11.15 3Gtms

10.15.1 3Gtms Company Details

10.15.2 3Gtms Business Overview

10.15.3 3Gtms Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.15.4 3Gtms Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 3Gtms Recent Development

11.16 BluJay

10.16.1 BluJay Company Details

10.16.2 BluJay Business Overview

10.16.3 BluJay Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.16.4 BluJay Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 BluJay Recent Development

11.17 VIP

10.17.1 VIP Company Details

10.17.2 VIP Business Overview

10.17.3 VIP Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.17.4 VIP Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 VIP Recent Development

11.18 LogiNext

10.18.1 LogiNext Company Details

10.18.2 LogiNext Business Overview

10.18.3 LogiNext Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.18.4 LogiNext Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 LogiNext Recent Development

11.19 Manhattan Associates

10.19.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

10.19.2 Manhattan Associates Business Overview

10.19.3 Manhattan Associates Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.19.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

11.20 Omnitracs

10.20.1 Omnitracs Company Details

10.20.2 Omnitracs Business Overview

10.20.3 Omnitracs Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.20.4 Omnitracs Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Omnitracs Recent Development

11.21 AFS Logistics

10.21.1 AFS Logistics Company Details

10.21.2 AFS Logistics Business Overview

10.21.3 AFS Logistics Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.21.4 AFS Logistics Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 AFS Logistics Recent Development

11.22 UltraShipTMS

10.22.1 UltraShipTMS Company Details

10.22.2 UltraShipTMS Business Overview

10.22.3 UltraShipTMS Transportation & Logistics Software Introduction

10.22.4 UltraShipTMS Revenue in Transportation & Logistics Software Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 UltraShipTMS Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

