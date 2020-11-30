Vacuum Insulation Panel Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Vacuum Insulation Panel Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Vacuum Insulation Panel market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Vacuum Insulation Panel market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Vacuum Insulation Panel market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Vacuum Insulation Panel market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Vacuum Insulation Panel market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Construction Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Among various nonconventional insulations being introduced to the construction industry as the next-generation thermal insulation, VIPs appear to be one of the most promising insulation materials with the highest thermal insulating capacity.

– VIPs also offer other advantages in the construction sector, like the reduced thickness of building components, providing increased indoor space & optimization of land use, and recyclability of constitutive materials after their service life.

– Hence, all such attractive properties have made VIPs popular for application in the construction sector.

– Besides, the rising number of building codes & policies mandating energy-efficient structures is further facilitating an increase in the use of environment-friendly & energy conserving materials in the construction sector. This is further likely to increase the application of VIPs in the construction industry during the forecast period.

– The global construction industry grew by about 3.5% during 2018. Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for VIPs for construction applications.

– Asia-Pacific and North America regions have been witnessing strong growth in the residential construction, which is further likely to increase the demand for VIPs for residential application during the forecast period.

– Besides, regions like, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are experiencing huge domestic as well as foreign investments for setting up an industrial unit, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hospitality industry, and IT sector, which is further expected to add noticeably to the demand for VIPs market.

– Hence, all such favorable trends in the construction industry are expected to drive the growth of VIPs market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for VIPs is expected to increase in the coming years.

– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, such as, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.

– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest in construction sector about USD 450 billion by 2021, which is expected to provide a boost to residential construction in the country.

– Hence, all such investments and planned projects in the Asia-Pacific countries are providing a boost to construction activities in the region, which are further likely to drive the demand for VIPs in the region during the forecast period.

Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Vacuum Insulation Panel market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Vacuum Insulation Panel including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Robust Demand from Construction Industry

4.1.2 Adoption of VIPs for Automated Storage & Retrieval

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of VIPs for Non-standard Sizes

4.2.2 Heavy Weight of Vacuum Insulation Panels

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

4.5.2 Technology Licensing and Patent Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Core Material

5.1.1 Silica

5.1.2 Fiberglass

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Structure Type

5.2.1 Flat

5.2.2 Special Shape

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Construction

5.3.2 Cooling & Freezing Devices

5.3.3 Logistics

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chuzhou Yinxing Electric Co. Ltd.

6.4.2 Csafe Global

6.4.3 Dow Corning Corporation

6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.5 Fujian SuperTech Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Avery Dennison

6.4.7 KCC Corporation

6.4.8 Kevothermal, LLC

6.4.9 Kingspan Insulation Ltd.

6.4.10 Knauf Insulation

6.4.11 LG Hausys Ltd.

6.4.12 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.13 OCI Company Ltd.

6.4.14 Panasonic Corporation

6.4.15 Promat

6.4.16 Thermal Vision Inc.

6.4.17 TURNA d.o.o.

6.4.18 Va-Q-Tec AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shift from Traditional Solvent-borne Technologies to Newer Technologies

