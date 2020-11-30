Vegan Yogurt Market Intelligence with Competitive Landscape 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Vegan Yogurt Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Vegan Yogurt market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period. The research report also includes the global market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies. Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2478 competitive landscape” src=”https://www.factmr.com/images/reports/global-vegan-yogurt-market-competitive-landscape.jpg” title=”Global Vegan Yogurt Market Competitive Landscape” />

The organized segment of the vegan yogurt market is also highly fragmented, with a number of players vying for consumer attention. . Rising lactose intolerance is driving vegan yogurt companies to launch high-quality and nutritious products in the market. Growing demand has also led processors to increase their production capacity. Meeting the varied tastes and preferences, without compromising on the nutritional quotient, remains a key focus area for vegan yogurt companies.

For exhaustive coverage of the competitive landscape of vegan yogurt market, get in touch with our experts.

Almond-milk Based Yogurt the Most Preferred Variant

Due to its low cholesterol and unsaturated fat content, almond milk is emerging as the most preferred non-dairy alternative for the production of vegan yogurts. Apart from being devoid of cholesterol, almond milk yogurt can help reduce bad cholesterol owing to the presence of polyunsaturated fatty acids in its composition. Furthermore, consumption of almond yogurt has been linked with maintaining eye health, immunity, and digestive health.

Almond yogurt’s vitamin E-rich makeup provides for 50% of a human being’s daily vitamin requirement. With its high vitamin E content, almond yogurt provides the nourishment required to maintain healthy and glowing skin. The array of benefits offered by almond-milk based yogurt has created a spike in the demand for the alternative yogurt variant. An increasing number of vegan yogurt companies have been taking note of the growing popularity of almond yogurt and are launching novel vegan yogurts with almond-milk as its basic manufacturing ingredient.

Fear of Developing Antibiotic Resistance Creating Dent in Consumer Confidence

The use of antibiotics and hormones to increase milk production in cows and other cattle is suspected to be one of the major causes of the development of antibiotic resistance in humans. A booming number of superbugs that are resistant to most antibiotics have emerged in the recent past. The discovery has been closely linked to the use of hormones and antibiotics in dairy and meat farming. Further, stories of inhumane treatment of animals on farms have sparked global outrage. Stories of separating new-born baby calves from their mothers to the slaughtering of cows unable to produce milk were made public, resulting in a backlash against meat and dairy products.

Inefficient manure management techniques, coupled with increased manure produce is leading to the pollution of natural waterways and aquifers. The contamination of waterways and natural sources of water is gradually starting to take a toll on the health of the people situated in the vicinity of the dairy farms. The indirect impact of dairy farming on human health and environment has further fuelled avoidance of dairy products. An overall grim view of dairy farming practices has resulted in an increasing number of people choosing non-dairy vegan products over dairy products.

Regulatory Authorities Address Ambiguity Surrounding Vegan Products and Dairy Substitutes

Consumers around the world are uncertain regarding the nutritional and processing attributes for terming a product as vegan. Further, using labels such as milk, cheese, and yogurt for non-dairy substitutes has created confusion among consumers who often mistake the nutritional content of vegan products to be equivalent to their dairy counterparts.

Regulatory authorities around the world have stepped in to alleviate some of the consumer concerns. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scrutinizing the standards of identity laid down for using dairy names for non-dairy products. The regulatory authority has issued a request for information (RFI) to garner feedback on how consumers use dairy substitutes and the way they comprehend terms like milk, yogurt, and cheese. Through the survey, FDA plans to promote innovations in the production of vegan yogurt and other plant-based products. In a similar vein, the European Union has announced it would establish a definition of vegan food in 2019 which will lay the groundwork for labeling any product as vegan. With the definition, EU aims to educate the consumers as well as lay down proper guidelines for companies involved in the production of vegan foods and beverages. Budding companies, as well as old market players, can leverage the information to streamline their strategies to tap into the extensive vegan consumer market base.

An Exponential Rise in the Global Vegan Population

A rapid spike in the global vegan population has bolstered the demand for vegan yogurts across the world. More than 5% of the American population now identifies themselves as a vegan and recent trends suggest a likely gain is on cards as numerous people have expressed their interest in switching to a completely vegan diet. With over 300% increase in the number of vegans in the country, UK is now home to over 500,000 vegans. Germany which is the largest producer of vegan food products has over 1 million vegans. In China, the government has released new dietary guidelines promoting the reduction of meat consumption and adoption of plant-based diet. These initiatives are likely to bode well for ushering in the vegan revolution in China.. The increasing demand for vegan yogurt and other vegan products is being led by millennials who have been instrumental in promoting and expanding the vegan movement around the world.

For a comprehensive analysis of all the prominent factors in the vegan yogurt market, request a sample.

Vegan Yogurt Market – Definition

Vegan yogurt, an alternative to dairy-based yogurt, is usually made from milk substitutes obtained from soy, coconut or almond. The raw materials in soy, coconut, and almonds are ground together with water to produce vegan yogurt which is rich in probiotics making it a healthy snack and an alternative for lactose intolerant population.

Vegan Yogurt Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has published a new report on the vegan yogurt market, which features exclusive information about the vegan yogurt market along with the market forecast for the period 2018-2028. The study on vegan yogurt market offers an elaborate coverage of all the market aspects impacting the vegan yogurt market.

Vegan Yogurt Market – Market Structure

The vegan yogurt market report offers a detailed market breakdown on the basis of volume, value, Y-o-Y growth, and CAGR. The report segments the market on the basis of region, end use application, sales channel, and product type.

Vegan Yogurt Market – Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the aforementioned insights on vegan yogurt market, the report answers the following pivotal questions that stakeholders can use to expand their market presence in the global vegan yogurt market –

Which is the most lucrative sales channel for vegan yogurt market?

Based on end-use, which application will lead the vegan yogurt market in terms of revenue share?

What are the profound trends that influence the vegan yogurt market?

What are the key opportunities on offer in the vegan yogurt market?

What are the major challenges that manufacturers are likely to face in the vegan yogurt market?

Vegan Yogurt Market – Research Methodology

The vegan yogurt market report sheds light on the elaborate and robust research process followed during the compilation of the report. A two-step research process in primary and secondary research was employed to unearth deep insights on vegan yogurt market.

The primary research phase during the preparation of vegan yogurt market involved comprehensive interviews of seasoned industry experts and thorough company case studies. During the secondary research phase, thorough research of the vegan yogurt market databases along with industry-specific publications, trade journals, and paid sources was done to draw authentic inferences about the industry.

Global Vegan Yogurt Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Vegan Yogurt market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global The Vegan Yogurt market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global The Vegan Yogurt market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2478

Global Vegan Yogurt Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global The Vegan Yogurt market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Vegan Yogurt Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global The Vegan Yogurt market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2478

What insights readers can gather from the Vegan Yogurt market report?

A critical study of the Vegan Yogurt market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Vegan Yogurt market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Vegan Yogurt landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Email: [email protected]