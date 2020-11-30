Video Analytics Market Size and Detailed Analysis Focusing On Key Players | Fortune Business Insights

The demand for actionable insights from video data is increasing, which is enabling growth in the market. As per the report, the global market was valued at USD 2,488.5 Mn and is anticipated to reach USD 11,965.6 Mn by 2026. Video analytics systems track video frames of cars, individuals, and other items to offer better surveillance and safety solutions. This will further positively impact Video Analytics Market growth. With the emergence of advanced technology, intelligent and smart video analytics services offer reliable and precise monitoring and can capture incidents that get unnoticed by humans.

Top Players

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent VI

Allgovision

Aventura

Genetec

Intellivision

Gorilla Technology

Kiwisecurity

Intelligent Security Systems

Viseum

Qognify

The global Video Analytics Market is projected to rise at an exponential cagr of 22.67% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2026.

Video analytics software is used in different areas such as smart city, traffic management, smart parking, and others. Video analytics tracking is used to keep an eye on different cameras, analyzes the situation, and sends a notification to the concerned authorities in case of suspicious activity. The increasing adoption of video analytics platform across different sectors is likely to surge the Video Analytics Market size.

Segmentation

1. By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Managed



2. By Application

Crowd Management

Facial Recognition

Intrusion Detection

License Plate Recognition

Motion Detection

3. By End-user

BFSI

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Government

Retail

Transportation

4. By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Heavy investments of governments on highly efficient and cost-effective security methods to avoid terrorist attacks and other undesirable hazards.

Evolving smart city initiatives, including safety and security concerns, optimize traffic patterns, real-time accident and traffic tracking.

Increasing demands for high operational intelligence across various sectors

Table of Content

5. Global Video Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (USD Mn)

5.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (USD Mn)

5.3.1. Crowd Management

5.3.2. Facial Recognition

5.3.3. Intrusion Detection

5.3.4. License Plate Recognition

5.3.5. Motion Detection

5.3.6. Others

6. North America Video Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (USD Mn)

6.2.1. Software

6.2.2. Services

6.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (USD Mn)

6.3.1. Crowd Management

7. Europe Video Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (USD Mn)

7.2.1. Software

7.2.2. Services

7.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (USD Mn)

8. Asia Pacific Video Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (USD Mn)

8.2.1. Software

8.2.2. Services

8.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (USD Mn)

TOC Continued…!

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

