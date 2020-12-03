Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market 2020: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Opportunity To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency is a genetic disorder due to which the body does not generate sufficient AAT protein. AAT proteins protect the lungs and liver from the adverse effects of other proteins present in the body. Patients with AAT deficiency are prone to numerous medical ailments, including liver cirrhosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), etc. A genetic or blood test can detect the AAT protein deficiency, which can be further treated by pulmonary rehabilitation, augmentation, and oxygen therapy. Furthermore, treatment procedures mainly involve the administration of medicines, such as bronchodilators and corticosteroids.

Market Trends

The rising occurrence of respiratory disorders, due to the increasing air pollution levels and high consumption of tobacco products, is primarily driving the market growth. Besides this, the widespread utilization of augmentation therapy for improving the recovery speed of patients, reducing the frequency of exacerbations, delaying emphysema progression, etc., is also driving the market. Moreover, several advancements in the diagnostic methods, along with the development of innovative processes for the production and purification of AAT, are further catalyzing the global market.

Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

CSL Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Grifols S.A.

Kamada Ltd.

LFB Biomedicaments

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of treatment type, route of administration, end-user and region.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Parenteral

Inhalation

Oral

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

