Articulated Robot Market Trends 2020 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Articulated Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global articulated robot market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

An articulated robot is a programmable machine with a minimum of two rotary joints to facilitate a complete range of motion. It is employed in various industrial processes, such as material handling, assembling, welding, dispensing, etc. These robots enhance operational efficiency and handle massive products or materials that are unsafe or difficult for humans. Articulated robots are reliable, highly durable, cost-effective, and require minimal rest. As a result, they are extensive used across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

Market Trends

The significant growth in factory automation is driving the demand for articulated robots. These robots offer high payload capacity and conveniently handle tasks with high speed and precision. Additionally, the growing electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry utilizes these robots extensively for various functions, such as palletizing and welding, with improved positional capabilities and repeatability. The market is further catalyzed by their functional features, such as managing the minutest electronic components, reducing the installation time and expenses of implementing robotic solutions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of industrial robots, proliferating automotive industry, and product innovations, such as soft and vacuum grippers for handling fragile products, are also projected to drive the market growth.

Articulated Robot Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd.

American Robot Corporation

Aurotek Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Nimak GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of payload, function, type, component, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Payload:

Upto 16 Kg

16 to 60 Kg

60 to 225 Kg

More Than 225 Kg

Breakup by Function:

Handling

Welding

Dispensing

Assembling

Others

Breakup by Type:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Breakup by Component:

Controller

Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensor

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

Metal and Machinery

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

