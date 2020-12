Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Market Projected to be Resilient during 2026

Asia-Pacific welding robotics market is expected to grow at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.34%, representing an addressable aggregated market value of $33.3 billion over the coming 7 years.

Highlighted with 50 tables and 51 figures, this 136-page report “Asia-Pacific Welding Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific welding robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific welding robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on robot type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Rectilinear Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on payload, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <50 Kg Payload

• 50–150 Kg Payload

• >150 Kg Payload

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Spot Welding

• Arc Welding

• Laser Welding

• Plasma Welding

• Others

Based on industry vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive and Transportation

• Electricals and Electronics

• Metals and Machinery

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• India

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries or regions, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific welding robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Reis Robotics

Siasun

STEP Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

