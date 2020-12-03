Body Composition Analyzers Market 2020: Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Body Composition Analyzers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global body composition analyzers market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
A body composition analyzer (BCA) refers to an equipment that provides a snapshot of health by analyzing and differentiating weight, body fat, water percentage, metabolic age, bone mass, muscle mass, and visceral fat rating. It is also used to control the risk of abdominal and truncal obesity. Body composition analyzers can project cumulative variations in the body for a certain amount of time. Bioimpedance analyzer, skinfold calipers, hydrostatic weighing equipment, air displacement plethysmography, and dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry, are some of the common variants of body composition analyzers.
Market Trends
The rising obese population, due to sedentary consumer lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, and other metabolic disorders, is one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for body composition analyzers. Furthermore, the growing adoption of body composition analyzers in the sports and fitness sector for providing complete body composition assessment of athletes is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of smarter, lighter, and portable body composition analyzers, integrated with numerous digital technologies, will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.
Body Composition Analyzers Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Bodystat Ltd.
- COSMED Srl
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic Inc
- Inbody Co. Ltd.
- Omron Corporation
- RJL Systems Inc.
- Seca GmbH & Co. Kg.
- SELVAS Healthcare
- Tanita Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, end user and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Bioimpedance Analyzer
- Skinfold Calipers
- Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment
- Air Displacement Plethysmography
- Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers
- Academic and Research Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
