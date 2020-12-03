Body Composition Analyzers Market 2020: Price Trends, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Body Composition Analyzers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global body composition analyzers market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A body composition analyzer (BCA) refers to an equipment that provides a snapshot of health by analyzing and differentiating weight, body fat, water percentage, metabolic age, bone mass, muscle mass, and visceral fat rating. It is also used to control the risk of abdominal and truncal obesity. Body composition analyzers can project cumulative variations in the body for a certain amount of time. Bioimpedance analyzer, skinfold calipers, hydrostatic weighing equipment, air displacement plethysmography, and dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry, are some of the common variants of body composition analyzers.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/body-composition-analyzers-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising obese population, due to sedentary consumer lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, and other metabolic disorders, is one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for body composition analyzers. Furthermore, the growing adoption of body composition analyzers in the sports and fitness sector for providing complete body composition assessment of athletes is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of smarter, lighter, and portable body composition analyzers, integrated with numerous digital technologies, will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.

Body Composition Analyzers Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bodystat Ltd.

COSMED Srl

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc

Inbody Co. Ltd.

Omron Corporation

RJL Systems Inc.

Seca GmbH & Co. Kg.

SELVAS Healthcare

Tanita Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

Bioimpedance Analyzer

Skinfold Calipers

Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers

Academic and Research Centers

Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3lEzkTg

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group