Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Offering, by Technology, by End user and by Country

Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market was valued at 17.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % between the forecast period of 2019 and 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The Europe Artificial Intelligence is segmented by offering, by technology, by end user and country. Offering which is divided by hardware, software, and service. Based on technology classified as machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision. End-user industry sub segmented by healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, social media, financial services. Country wise divided into UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe.

Artificial intelligence is that branch of computer science which aims and works on creating intelligent machines. Artificial intelligence has become an essential part of the complete technology industry. The biggest driver here with artificial intelligence lies in unlimited access to computing power. Example would be public cloud computing was projected to stretch to almost US$70 billion in 2015 itself. Secondly, the driver of AI lies in data storage that has also become abundant as of the growth in big data. It would be correct to say that in a more digitalized world, the growth of data is constantly improving AI improvements.

Request For View Sample Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11333

Based on technology, machine learning is dominated the market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years, due to increase in demand for artificial intelligence industry solutions. Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides systems the capacity to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning attention on the development of computer programs that can access data and use it learn for themselves.

Based on the Offering, Software segment held the largest share of the overall Artificial Intelligence Market in offering segment in 2016 thanks to the developments in AI software for applications such as surveillance, flight operations, and airport operations.

Key players operates on the market on, Babylon, Darktrace, Onfido, Adbrain, Almax Analytics, Babylon Health, BioBeats, Celaton, Cheerfy, Benevolent.ai, Behavox, Arria NLG, Aire Labs, Graphcore, Arago, Sigma AI, Alfred, Shift Technology, Prophesse, Tinyclues, Linkfluence, Snips, Saagie, Allomedia, Kayrros.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/11333

The scope of the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Technology:

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Context-aware computing

• Computer Vision

Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By End user:

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Social Media

• Financial Services

Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, By Country:

• UK

• Germany

• Spain

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Key Players operating in the Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

• Babylon

• Darktrace

• Onfido

• Adbrain

• Almax Analytics

• Babylon Health

• BioBeats

• Celaton

• Cheerfy

• Benevolent.ai

• Behavox

• Arria NLG

• Aire Labs

• Graphcore

• Arago

• Sigma AI

• Alfred

• Shift Technology

• Prophesse

• Tinyclues

• Linkfluence

• Snips

• Saagie

• Allomedia

• Kayrros

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report at:https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/europe-artificial-intelligence-ai-market/11333/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors .

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Follows to Twitter: Maximize Market Research at:https://twitter.com/MMR_Business

Follows to Linkdin: Maximize Market Research at:https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxmize-market-research-pvt-ltd