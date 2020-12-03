Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Verticals, and by Region

Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from 7.83 Bn in 2019 at CAGR XX %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The emergence of big data market, complex applications management, and adoption of pay-as-you-go model are some of the major driving factors expected to drive the cloud high-performance computing market. The risk of information loss and increased cost during a transition from on-premise to cloud-based HPC services are restraining factors that hinder the growth of the Cloud High Performance Computing Market.

Cloud High Performance Computing Market is segmented by service type, deployment model, organization size, industrial verticals and, by region. Based on service type market is divided into HPC IaaS, HPC PaaS, data organization and workload management, clustering software and analytics tool, professional service, managed service.

Deployment model is split into the public, private and hybrid cloud. Organization size is classified as SMEs and large enterprises. Industrial verticals are academia and research, biosciences, design and engineering, financial services, government, manufacturing, media, entertainment and online gaming, weather, and environment, others. Geography-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the deployment model, the public cloud deployment model is expected to have larger cloud high performance computing market share during the forecast period, owing to various benefits such as faster deployment, ease of access, and location independence services. Hybrid cloud deployment is expected to reach at XX % of highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it delivers various benefits including reliability, scalability, and rapid development

On the basis of organization size, SMEs is dominating the market. SEMs increasingly adopting cloud-based HPC solutions, which offer the flexibility to scale a company’s IT infrastructure as per its requirements. That trend is expected to continue among SMEs during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to leading market share and is anticipated to dominate the global cloud high performance computing (HPC) market in the forecast period, due to different innovations during technology advancement, research & development and increasing demand for dealing flexibility and alertness. Global cloud high performance (HPC) market is projected to witness vast growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) owing to enhanced technology, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced production.

Key players operating on the HPC market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Dell, Amazon, Web Services, Penguin, Computing, Sabalcore Computing, Adaptive Computing, Gompute, Univa Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cray, Fujitsu Intel Corporation, Hitachi Ltd Advanced, Micro Devices, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Cloud High Performance Computing Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market

Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market, by Service Type:

• HPC IaaS

• HPC PaaS

• Data Organization and Workload Management

• Clustering Software and Analytics Tool

• Professional Service

• Managed Service

Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market, by Deployment model:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market, by Organization size:

• Small and Medium Businesses

• Large Enterprises

Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market, by Industry Verticals:

• Academia and Research

• Biosciences

• Design and Engineering

• Financial Services

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Media, Entertainment and Online Gaming

• Weather and Environment

• Others

Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google

• Dell

• Amazon Web Services

• Penguin Computing

• Sabalcore Computing

• Adaptive Computing

• Gompute

• Univa Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Cray

• Fujitsu

• Intel Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

