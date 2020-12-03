Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by End-User, By Application and By Region.

Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market was valued US$ 9.44 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

The report on “Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market” is segmented by End-User, by Application and by region. Based on End-User Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is divided into Government, Civil Engineering Industry, Commercial Enterprises, Military, Forest, Agriculture, Energy Sectors, and Insurance. Based on Application Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is bifurcated into Energy, Geospatial Technology, Natural Resources Management, Disaster Response Management, Construction and Development, Defense and Intelligence, Conservation and Research, and Media and Entertainment. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

An attention of Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is gain by growing necessity for disruptive satellite imagery information analytics by companies across various industries. A Market understanding and Critical information about various geospatial and environment conditions is carried out for the purpose of efficient resource supervision. Most of the vendors in this global Market are aggressively using both organic and inorganic growth strategies for their business development. Recently the global Market is in the process of consolidation, through mergers and acquirements among major companies. There are various benefits of satellite imaging over aerial imaging, such as flexibility in severe weather conditions, frequent flying ability, and better precision & resolution of images captured by satellite system.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

All Government, Civil Engineering Industry, Commercial Enterprises, Military, Forest, Agriculture, Energy Sectors, and Insurance are key End-users use in commercial satellite imaging Market globally.

Defense and Intelligence is dominating the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market. Defense and Intelligence hold largest revenue share and contributed around 49% Market share in 2017. On account of high demand for homeland security solutions, increased terrorism threats, and increased need for crime mapping. Thus commercial satellite imaging Market is anticipated to register the fastest growth for disaster management.

North America holds major share of Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market. North America is expected to grow at high CAGR for commercial satellite imaging Market during the forecast period. Around 45% of Market share is contributed terms of adoption of commercial satellite imaging technology. These region of the Market can be attributed to the grow fund in different space programs and research for gaining a very strong base of technology. Also Latin America follows with most likely substantial growth opportunities in the global Market and the vendors are most keen on capitalizing on these lucrative opportunities. Technologies with growing application in industrial and agricultural sector are expected to boost the Market.

Scope of the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by End-User:

• Government

• Civil Engineering Industry

• Commercial Enterprises

• Military

• Forest

• Agriculture

• Energy Sectors

• Insurance

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Application:

• Energy

• Geospatial Technology

• Natural Resources Management

• Disaster Response Management

• Construction and Development

• Defense and Intelligence

• Conservation and Research

• Media

• Entertainment

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analyzed in the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

• Galileo Group Inc.

• Blacksky Global

• Planet Labs Inc.

• Astrium Geo

• Telespazio

• DigitalGlobe Inc.

• Exelis Inc.

• Trimble Navigation Ltd.

• Spaceknow Inc. ,

• SpaceKnow

• Airbus

• SkyLab Analytics

• Harris Corporation

• European Space Imaging

• UrtheCast

• GeoEye Inc.

• Image Sat International N.V.

• Google Inc.

• Galileo Group.

