Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component , by Type, by Deployment Mode, by End User and by Geography

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX % .

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry is basically a healthcare information system that electronically captures and stores physician’s instructions and helps improve the efficiency of patient-care management. Computerized Physician Order Entry system reduces medication errors at the ordering or transcribing stage.

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market is segmented by component, type, Deployment mode, end user, and geography. A component segment is classified as hardware, software, and service. Services segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to increase outsourcing of several IT operations to saves cost, time, and offers qualified staff, therefore, eliminating the possibility of the need for training and development of the professionals. Deployment mode segment is divided as on-premises, web-based and cloud-based. Type segment is bifurcated as integrated and standalone. The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, office-based physicians, emergency healthcare service providers and nurses. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rising need for efficient and accurate collection and exchange of extensive amounts of patient data between clinics, hospitals, and laboratories are trending the overall Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market. However, the expensive and time-consuming installation will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as highest growth region in Computerized Physician Order Entry Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising incidences of chronic illnesses and increasing awareness about the advantages of automated patient data management systems in this region will fuel the Computerized Physician Order Entry Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, type, Deployment mode, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market.

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market, By Type:

• Integrated

• Standalone

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market, By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market, By Deployment Mode:

• On-Premises

• Web-Based

• Cloud-Based

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market, By End-User:

• Hospitals

• Office-Based Physicians

• Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

• Nurses

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Are:

• Eclipsys Corp.

• IDX Systems Corp.

• Practice Fusion

• eClinicalWorks LLC

• Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

• Philips Healthcare (Subsidiary of Royal Philips)

• Medical Information Technology, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• GE Healthcare (Division of General Electric Company)

• Eclinicalworks, Llc

• EPIC Systems, Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Carestream Health

• Athenahealth, Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

