Global Infection Control Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Products & Services, by End User, and by Geography

Global Infection Control Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 16.77 Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Every year, number of lives is losing because of the spread of infections in hospitals and clinics and other healthcare settings. Health care workers can take steps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. These steps are the part of infection control procedures. Proper hand washing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of infections in hospitals. Other steps health care workers can take include covering coughs and sneezes, using gloves, masks and protective clothing, use of tissues and hand cleaners, following hospital guidelines while handling blood or contaminated items.

New diseases are constantly appearing, which are susceptible to, protect against infectious diseases due to constant changes is human lifestyles and environments. Many new contagious diseases arising have been identified in last three decades, such as AIDS, Ebola and Hantavirus are some of the major diseases.

Geographically, North America is expected to be one of the largest markets and dominate the market growth for infections control. The growth of the market can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing demand of sterilization and disinfection products by pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and medical device manufacturers; increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections; increasing focus on food sterilization and disinfection and rising number of surgical procedures and rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Infection Control market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Infection Control market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Infection Control market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Infection Control market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Infection Control Market

Global Infection Control Market, by Type

• Equipment

o Disinfectors

 Washers

 Flushers

 Endoscope Reprocessors

o Sterilization equipment

 Heat Sterilization Equipment

 Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

 Radiation Sterilization Equipment

 Filtration Sterilization Equipment

 Liquid Sterilization Equipment

o Others

• Services

o Contract Sterilization

 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

 E-beam Sterilization

 Gamma Sterilization

 Others

o Infectious Waste Disposal

• Consumables

o Waste Disposal

o Disinfectants

o Sterilization Consumables

o Protective Equipment

o Others

Global Infection Control Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Global Infection Control Market

• Steris

• Getinge

• Cantel Medical

• Ecolab

• 3M

• Advanced Sterilization Products

• Sotera Health LLC

• MMM Group

• Matachana

• Belimed AG

• Metrex Research

• Reckitt Benckiser

• Pal International

• Melag Medizintechnik Ohg

• The Miele Group

• Halyard Health

