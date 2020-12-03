Global Telecommunications Relay Service Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Technology, End Userand Geography.

Global Telecommunications Relay Service Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XXMn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Telecom relay service is an operator service, which helps to disabled people .It can place calls to standard telephone users via a keyboard or assistive device. Telecom relay service comprises prominent types of service such as TTY to voice/voice to TTY, speech to speech, deafblind variation, captioned telephone, and other variations such as IP relay service.

Increasing occurrences of speech disorder, rising number of people who are deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing are driving factors of the global telecommunication relay service market. Growing competition from major players and rising investment in R&D are some other factors driving growth of the telecommunication relay service market. Technological advancements such as real-time text capability of relay services using personal computer, smartphones, and laptops are booming the global telecommunication relay service market.

High cost of the equipment is limiting the growth of the global telecommunication relay service market.Lack of awareness of this technology in some regions and maintain the efficiency of this devices are also hampering growth of the global telecommunication relay service market.

Usage of internet based relay services, which are open for public use for long distance calling is one of the trend in the current years. Technical advancement to improve telecommunication relay services is expected to create worthwhile opportunities for major key players in the global telecommunication relay service market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global telecommunications relay service marketincludingregional analysis information. Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the growth in the global telecommunication relay service market. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the new technology in this region.The US is the hub, which has a large number of well-established, as well as start-ups, With regards to the opportunities for telecom industries.

The Scope of the Report forGlobal Telecommunications Relay Service Market

Global Telecommunications Relay Service Market, by Form type

• Text-to-Voice TTY-based relay service

• Speech-to-Speech Relay Service

• Shared Non-English Language Relay Services

• Captioned Telephone Service

• IP Captioned Telephone Service

• Internet Protocol Relay Service

• Video Relay Service

• Others

Global Telecommunications Relay Service Market, By End User

• Enterprise

• Public

• Personal

Global Telecommunications Relay Service Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Telecommunications Relay Service Market

• HKBN

• Enspyre

• APTG

• Brastel Telecom

• AT&T

• CHT

• NCID

• FETnet

• TSTAR

• Dynasky

• iTalkBB

• A1 Business Pte Ltd

• Oregon Relay Service

• Relay Indiana

• TTRS

