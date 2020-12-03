India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Training Type, Training Mode, Upstream Sector, End User and Region

India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Drivers and Restrains:

The Indian petrochemical sector is one of the core industries in India and has very significant size in global economy. Survey informed a substantial supply and demand gap in the skills in India. Upstream petrotechnical training services that helps to improve productivity of the petrotechnical industry. The training services create growth opportunities that increase knowledge, develop skills, and enrich the organization.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/41403

The India upstream petrotechnical training services markets are driven by the growth of unconventional oil and gas activity and an evolving resource base, the industry has witnessed increasing capital investments toward oil and gas exploration and production. Presence of strict government rules and compliances about the safety of individuals in these industries is expected to impel the market growth over the upcoming period. However, increasing cost of training expenditure resulting in lower return on investments for organizations in an already competitive market and High levels of resources required for e-learning services, which are hampering the market growth at the global level.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

HR Issues in Upstream Oil and Gas Industry of India: Some Reflections

Ashutosh Muduli

DM Pestonjee

ABSTRACT

The Indian oil and gas sector is one of the six core industries in India and has very significant forward linkages with

the entire economy. Against a backdrop of rising demand locally as well as globally and intention of the government

to actively explore further, a boom is expected in the Indian Exploration & Production sector. Further,

Globalization leading to mergers and acquisitions, technological advancement, frontier and new production

development, changing demographics and regulatory requirements all challenge the upstream petroleum industry-

more specifically the ability of the industry to attract and retain a skilled workforce. Survey reported a substantial

supply and demand gap in the skills in India. The gap on account of demand-supply mismatch may get further

aggravated by the exodus of these critical skills from the domestic industry on account of international

requirements. With this backdrop in mind, this paper aims at exploring the HRM challenges in the Upstream oil and

gas industry. Attempt is also made to suggest solutions to the problems. The HRM challenges are explored through

the key characteristics of the Industry such as Cyclical nature, Restructuring, Regulatory processes, Industry cycle

stage and Workplace skills. For example, Continuous restructuring in response to competitive pressures and

commodity price fluctuations will have long term impact on attracting and retaining skilled workers. The new

entrants to the job market may frequently see the oil and gas business as one that does not offer long-term career

stability and growth. This affects industry’s ability to attract and retain top-flight people. Regulatory processes also

influence the business development and, therefore, employment opportunities. The Industry life cycle can also affect

the HRM practices. For example, HR strategies at the beginning of the life cycle are managed differently from mature regions. Finally, the paper suggested some action points for the government, the organizations and the education sector.

India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on training mode, the India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market is segmented into operational and domain training. Domain training held the highest market share in 2018 owing to the oil and gas companies’ necessity to provide employee training to improve their skills. Furthermore, technological advancement in the petrotechnical industry increases the demand for training to accept new procedures. Domain training is again segmented into geology & geophysics, petrophysics, geomechanics, field operations & management, reservoir engineering, drilling engineering, production engineering, economics & finance, surface facilities design and engineering. Operational training segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% over the upcoming period due to the need for training is continuous with regulations and protocols put in place regularly to monitor illegal business activities, the safety of workers, and environment safety measures. Operational training is again segmented into information management, health, safety, and environment (HSE).

India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are The Society of Petroleum Engineers, International Association of Drilling Contractors, The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers, The Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and American Petroleum Institute. Manufacturers in the India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/41403

Scope of the India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market:

India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market, by Training Type:

• Training Courses

• Face-To-Face

• In-House

• Online

• E-Learning

• Simulator (Immersive Training)

India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market, by Training Mode:

• Operational Training

• Information Management

• Health, Safety & Environment (HSE)

• Domain Training

• Geology & Geophysics

• Petrophysics

• Surface Facilities Design & Engineering

• Geomechanics

• Field Operations & Management

• Reservoir Engagement

• Drilling Engineering

• Production Engineering

• Economics & Finance

India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market, by Upstream Sector:

• Exploration

• Development

• Production

India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market, by End Users:

• National Oil Companies

• Independent Oil Companies

India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market, Major Players:

• The Society of Petroleum Engineers

• International Association of Drilling Contractors

• The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers

• The Society of Exploration Geophysicists

• American Petroleum Institute

• Total S.A.

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton,

• Intertek Group plc.

• RPS Group PLC

• PetroKnowledge

• Novomet Group

• Aucerna

• International Human Resources Development Corporation

• Asia Edge Pte Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of India Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-upstream-petrotechnical-training-services-market/41403/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com