Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Technology, by Material, by Application, and by Geography

Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

A direct fingerprint reader is also known as DFR are the fingerprint reader or in other words a biometrics device, which uses automated methods for recognizing a normal person only based on the unique physical characteristics present in a person’s fingerprint. A fingerprint is usually made up of an arrangement of ridges and furrows along with unique characteristics that may occur at ridge bifurcation or at times in the ridge ending). The fingerprint scanning primarily provides an identification of any person on the basis of acquisition and verification of the unique patterns and ridges present in a fingerprint.

Latin America fingerprint sensor market is divided into type, technology, material, and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into area & touch sensors and swipe sensors. The technology segment of the market comprises optical sensing technology, capacitive and RF capacitive sensing technology, and other sensing technologies. On the basis of material, the market includes pyroelectric material (lithium tantalate), coating material, Piezoelectric material (quartz), and adhesives. Government & law enforcement, military, defense, & aerospace, banking & finance, consumer electronics/mobile devices, travel & immigration, smart homes, healthcare, and commercial are the various application areas considered under the scope of the report.

There is a rise in biometrics adoption throughout Latin America, especially in Mexico, with a stipulated time set by the National Banking and Security Commission or CNBV for deploying fingerprint identification technology throughout the financial institutions. All the banks, government agencies and commercial entities present in Latin America have embraced the advanced biometrics solutions due to the speed, accuracy, reliability as well as fraud-fighting capabilities.

Various manufacturers are using advanced biometric solutions for providing affordable and high-quality fingerprint sensors to be used in devices such as smartphones, tablets, payment terminals, flash drives, time registration systems, PC’s, doors, and USB-tokens among others. The fingerprint sensor market in Brazil is focusing on a low cost and no compromise area sensors. The great quality, lower cost, and slim format sensors are being introduced by the companies into the market for attracting more number of customers as the penetration rate of smartphones in Brazil remain more than 90%.

Latin America has further seen a huge surge across a number of different industry verticals with new technologies being adopted by government agencies and banks to boost the growth of the Latin American economy. Brazil and Mexico are some of the largest markets for the fingerprint sensor in Latin America and is expected to monitor huge growth in the future as well.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Fingerprint Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Fingerprint Sensor market

• Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of type, technology, material, application, and geography

• Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a market value for Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market

Some of the key players of the Latin America Fingerprint Sensor market include:

• Dermalog

• Gemalto

• Karalundi

• VKANSEE

• NEXT Biometrics

• Precise Biometrics

• Zkteco

• Koehlke

• Synaptics

• Crossmatch

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material vendors

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Biometric system providers

• Fingerprint sensor manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market:

The research report segments Latin America Fingerprint Sensor market based on type, technology, material, application, and geography.

Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Type:

• Area & Touch Sensors

• Swipe Sensors

Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Optical

• Capacitive and RF Capacitive

• Other

Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Material:

• Pyroelectric Material (Lithium Tantalate)

• Coating Material

• Piezeoelectric Material (Quartz)

• Adhesives

Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Application:

• Government & Law Enforcement

• Military, Defense, & Aerospace

• Banking & Finance

• Consumer Electronics/Mobile Devices

• Travel & Immigration

• Smart Homes

• Healthcare

• Commercial

Latin America Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of Brazil Fingerprint Sensor market

• Breakdown of Mexico Fingerprint Sensor market

• Breakdown of Others Fingerprint Sensor market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET VARIABLES & SCOPE

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.3. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

4. LATIN AMERICA FINGERPRINT SENSOR TYPE ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS (2019 – 2026)

4.1. Fingerprint Sensor Market: Type Analysis

4.2. Area & Touch Fingerprint Sensors

4.2.1. Area & Touch Fingerprint Sensors market, 2019 – 2026 (USD Billion)

4.3. Swipe Fingerprint Sensors

4.3.1. Swipe Fingerprint Sensors market, 2019 – 2026 (USD Billion)

