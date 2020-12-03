Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Offering, by Application, by Process, by Technology, by Industry, and by Geography

Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Additive manufacturing or industrial 3D printing is a relatively new fabrication technique which involves the manufacturing of products created layer-by-layer rather than through traditional manufacturing. The laser being used is normally guided by a computer that is based on the CAD geometry of the chosen product as defined by the engineer and then goes on to solidifying areas of the present melted material. There are numerous 3D printing technologies and materials that are used for printing, but all are usually based on the same principle involving a digital model being turned into a solid 3D physical object through the addition of material layer by layer.

The Latin America market for industrial printing includes segmentation by offering, application, process, technology, industry, and geography. Based on offering the market comprises materials, printers, software, and services. On the basis of process, the market consists of material extrusion, binder jetting, material jetting, direct energy deposition, sheet lamination, vat photopolymerization, and powder bed fusion. Considering the technology segment, the market comprises of fused deposition modelling (FDM), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), polyjet printing, laser metal deposition (LMD), inkjet printing, laminated object manufacturing (LOM), and digital light processing (DLP). Robotics, tooling, and heavy equipment & machinery are the various application areas based on which the global market is segmented for industrial 3D printing. Aerospace & Defense, Printed Electronics, Automotive, Food & Culinary, Healthcare, Jewelry, and Foundry & Forging are the different industry verticals that are considered under the scope of the report.

The basic foundations for the 3D printing revolution are laid in Brazil. It is the medical and dental arena that is seeing some of the latest developments in 3D printing all around the world. This is gaining interest in using the technology within orthodontics is becoming predominantly successful in Brazil. The 3D printing is also used as a means for helping deliver Brazil’s huge population that is mostly poverty-stricken from the sprawling shantytowns littering the vast nation. Concepts like WikiHouse is basically an open-source construction kit that permits people to create as well as share designs for properties. It is then being used to print the pieces for a couple of thousand dollars helping transform the slums.

The manufacturing industry present in Mexico also owes its success to the favorable trade agreements making the country a global contender for import and export business. A major benefit of making products one layer at a time is the lower production of waste. Instead of taking materials and then edging them down to proper shapes, the innovative Mexican manufacturers are focusing on using exactly what is required during production.

Latin America has further seen a huge surge across a number of different industry verticals due to the availability of cheap labor along with growth in foreign investments. Young and talented workforce present in this region offers optimal and cost-efficient labor. Presence of this skilled workforce makes the region a feasible option for complicated manufacturing, as well as an early adopter of innovative products and processes such as 3D printing.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Industrial 3D Printing market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Industrial 3D Printing market

• Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market segmentation on the basis of by offering, process, technology, application, industry, and geography

• Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market globally.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Industrial 3D Printing market include:

• Stratasys.

• 3D Print Pulse

• Sethi3D

• Sciaky Inc.

• BigRep 3D

• Robtec

• 3D Systems

• Optomec

• Formlabs

• Zortrax

Key Target Audience:

• Industrial 3D printing service providers

• 3D printing software providers

• Industrial 3D printing materials and accessories providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market:

The research report segments Latin America Industrial 3D Printing market based on offering, process, technology, application, industry, and geography.

Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Offering:

• Materials

• Printers

• Software

• Services

Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Application:

• Robotics

• Tooling

Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Process:

• Material Extrusion

• Binder Jetting

• Material Jetting

• Direct Energy Deposition

• Sheet Lamination

• Vat Photo polymerization

• Powder Bed Fusion

Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Technology:

• Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

• Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

• Stereolithography (SLA)

• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

• Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

• Polyjet Printing

• Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

• Inkjet Printing

• Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Industry:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Printed Electronics

• Automotive

• Food & Culinary

• Healthcare

• Jewelry

• Foundry & Forging

Latin America Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of Brazil Industrial 3D Printing market

• Breakdown of Mexico Industrial 3D Printing market

• Breakdown of Others Industrial 3D Printing market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET VARIABLES & SCOPE

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.3. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

4. LATIN AMERICA INDUSTRIAL 3D PRINTING OFFERING ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS (2019-2026)

4.1. Industrial 3D Printing Market: Offering Analysis

4.2. Industrial 3D Printing Materials

4.2.1. Industrial 3D Printing Materials market, 2019-2026 (USD Billion)

4.3. Industrial 3D Printing Printers

4.3.1. Industrial 3D Printing Printers market, 2019-2026 (USD Billion)

4.4. Industrial 3D Printing Software

4.4.1. Industrial 3D Printing Software market, 2019-2026 (USD Billion)

4.5. Industrial 3D Printing Services

4.5.1. Industrial 3D Printing Services market, 2019-2026 (USD Billion)

