Leather Goods Market Report 2020: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Leather Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global leather goods market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Leather goods refer to the products manufactured from the hides and skins of animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, and hogs. The raw material is treated with different chemicals to enhance the durability, strength, and flexibility of the leather. The processed leather is further utilized in the manufacturing of footwear, garments, harnesses, saddles, gloves, bracelets, belts, bags, watches, wallets, and smartphone covers. Being highly durable and resistant to fire, crack, abrasion, dust, etc., the leather is widely adopted for producing sports equipment, apparel, and automotive upholstery.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/leather-goods-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have propelled the demand for premium leather goods. Furthermore, the increasing focus of several manufacturers on providing unique and stylish products for expanding their product portfolios and attracting a large consumer base is also driving the market. The rising adoption of advanced technologies, including automated cutting in the leather production process, has led to the emergence of customized leather goods in the market. Besides this, the expanding automotive industry has also propelled the demand for leather-based automobile components. Additionally, the high prevalence of sustainable and ethical fashion trends, along with the introduction of bio-based leather products, will continue to drive the global leather goods market.

Leather Goods Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adidas AG

American Leather Holdings LLC

Capri Holdings Limited

Hermès International S.A.

Kering S.A.

LVMH

Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A)

Puma SE

Tapestry Inc.

VIP Industries (Piramal Group)

Woodland (Aero Group)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, material type, price, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

Footwear Military Shoes Casual Shoes Formal Shoes Sports Shoes Others

Other Leather Products Upholstery Luggage Accessories Clothing & Apparel Bags, Wallets and Purses Others



Breakup by Material Type:

Genuine Leather Top-grain Leather Split-grain Leather

Synthetic Leather PU-Based Leather PVC-Based Leather Bio-Based Leather



Breakup by Price:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3117mJ0



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group