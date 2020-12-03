Microbial Culture to Aid Food and Water Testing Industries: Global Microbial Culture Market To Grow By A High CAGR During 2020-2028

Microbial culture is also called as a microbiological culture. It is a process by which microbial organisms are allowed to multiply on their own under controlled laboratory conditions in a predetermined media.

Research Nester released a report titled “Microbial Culture Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the global microbial culture market in terms of market segmentation by culture type, media, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

Microbial culture is also called as a microbiological culture. It is a process by which microbial organisms are allowed to multiply on their own under controlled laboratory conditions in a predetermined media. It a very common method used in the medical field to identify the type of organisms causing a disease. The microbial culture market is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. This would be attributed to the rising cases of infections, evolving pathogens, advancement in pharmaceutical microbiology, and growing demand from the cosmetic, food, and pharmaceutical industries across the world.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

On the basis of region, the microbial culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the North America region is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of the infectious disease in the region along with the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies undergoing extensive research in microbial culture to develop antibodies against various infections.

Increasing Occurrences of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

As food and water are the most common medium of pathogen transmission, concerns for food safety have experienced a rise. This is mainly caused by the growing occurrences of food poisoning globally. Further, with the rise of water-borne diseases, such as cholera, the need for water testing experimentation is projected to rise in the coming years. The global market for microbial culture is expected to accelerate with rising demand for antibiotics to minimize the fatality rate. The R&D done to identify the organism causing the disease coupled with development activities in the healthcare, cosmetics, and food industry, are some of the factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the global microbial culture market over the forecast period.

However, the high costs of antibiotics coupled with the resistance to antibiotics against certain infections are few factors that are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global microbial culture market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global microbial culture market which includes company profiling of Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX), Merck KGaA (ETR: MRK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), BioMérieux SA (EPA: BIM), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO), HiMedia Laboratories, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. (TYO: 4549), Scharlab, S.L., and NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global microbial culture market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

