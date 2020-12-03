North America Collaborative Robots Market Estimated to be driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2026

Collaborative industrial robots represent a new realm of the fast-growing industrial robotics market. Technological advancements have made the applications of collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) a reality in many manufacturing factories.

This emerging market is expected to witness an exponential growth. With advantages of increasing flexibility, improving production efficiency and reducing operational cost, industrial cobots have been deployed to assist human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.

North America collaborative robots market is expected to reach $1.745 billion by 2025 in terms of robotic hardware, growing at 40.23% CAGR over the forecast years. The software market will grow at 46.66% annually.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13045

Highlighted with 48 tables and 45 figures, this 136-page report “North America Collaborative Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America collaborative robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2016-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America collaborative robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware (further split into Drive, Sensor, Controller, End Effector, Actuator, and Others)

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on payload, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• >10 Kg

• 5-10 Kg

• <5 Kg

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Material Handling

• Machine Tending

• Assembly

• Molding Operation

• Inspection

• Packaging and Palletizing

• Welding and Gluing

• Polishing

• Screw Driving

• Others

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Chemicals, Polymers & Plastics

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Food and Beverage

• Aerospace and Defense

• Metal & Machinery

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Payload, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America collaborative robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13045/Single

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/13045