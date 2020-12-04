Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

According to American Heart Association, Acute Coronary Syndrome(ACS) is an umbrella term that refers to a spectrum of conditions compatible with acute myocardial ischemia and/or infarction that are usually due to an abrupt reduction in coronary blood flow.

The traditional types of ACS comprise of myocardial infarction with ST-segment elevation (STEMI), which generally reflects an acute total coronary occlusion, myocardial infarction without ST-segment elevation (NSTEMI), and unstable angina (UA), with or without myocardial injury, respectively.

The signs and symptoms of acute coronary syndrome usually begin abruptly and include Chest pain or discomfort, which may involve pressure, tightness or fullness, pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the jaw, neck, back or stomach, shortness of breath, feeling dizzy or lightheaded, nausea, sweating

Diagnosis can be made based on patient history, symptoms, electrocardiography findings, and cardiac biomarkers, which delineate between ST-elevation myocardial infarction and non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndrome.

According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 5–8 million patients present to the ED annually for chest pain, and 20–25% diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-coronary-syndrome-market

DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Coronary Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Acute Coronary Syndrome epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Acute Coronary Syndrome disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Acute Coronary Syndrome in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Acute Coronary Syndrome epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

As per the results of a study conducted by Ballerino et al. (2020), patients diagnosed with ACS resulted in being statistically significantly older than those without ACS, with a higher prevalence of males (66.1% in ACS vs. 57.5% in NO ACS).

According to a study conducted in Japan by Daida et al. (2013), ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) was the most frequent type of ACS (59.4%). The vast majority (93.5%) of patients underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), with a success rate of 93.9%.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology

Substantial progress in the prevention, diagnosis, and management of patients with ACS has been accomplished in recent years. Despite optimal pharmacological and invasive therapies, the burden of recurrent ischemic events and mortality remains high, and future research is ongoing to prevent and improve patients’ outcomes with ACS.

Delveinsight’s Acute Coronary Syndrome epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Acute Coronary Syndrome epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Acute Coronary Syndrome epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Acute Coronary Syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Acute Coronary Syndrome.

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Acute Coronary Syndrome patient population.

The Acute Coronary Syndrome report provides a detailed overview explaining Acute Coronary Syndrome causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Acute Coronary Syndrome in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Acute Coronary Syndrome epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology Report

The Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Acute Coronary Syndrome market

Quantify patient populations in the global Acute Coronary Syndrome market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Acute Coronary Syndrome therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Acute Coronary Syndrome population by its epidemiology

The Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-coronary-syndrome-market

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Acute Coronary Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Journey Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Acute Coronary Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Related Reports

Acute Coronary Syndrome- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

DelveInsight’ s Acute Coronary Syndrome – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Acute Coronary Syndrome – Pipeline Insights, 2020

Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Coronary Syndrome market.

Acute Coronary Syndrome – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020

Acute Coronary Syndrome – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020 ” report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Acute Coronary

Latest BioPharma Market Articles –

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Latest Updates in Biopharma & Healthcare Industry:

BioPharma Articles

Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-coronary-syndrome-market

