Alkaline Batteries Market 2020 Analysis, Trend Intelligence, and Market Revenue Analysis

This report evaluates “Global Alkaline Batteries Market – Ecosystem” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence, and market revenue analysis. Alkaline Batteries are a perfect alternative to zinc-carbon batteries which provide fixed voltage with better leakage resistance. They consist of Manganese dioxide anode that has higher resistance. This is one of the advantages that drive the growth alkaline batteries market – ecosystem. The alkaline batteries are available in various sizes ranging from AA to 9 volts and are chosen on the basis of high to low drain operations. The alkaline batteries market ecosystem is led by the AA size segment, which accounted for over 44.7% of the total revenue generated worldwide in the year 2018. These are still the most popular size of alkaline batteries used in a wide range of consumer electronics and other digital products. However, the AAA size batteries segment is also rapidly catching up. In 2018, the segment held over 34% of the total revenue of the alkaline batteries market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The penetration of Alkaline batteries is higher in the overall portable batteries industry. This is primarily due to the benefits offered by them such as remarkable battery life, less environmental hazards, safety, high energy density, low temperature operation, and others. The manufacturers of alkaline batteries are mainly focusing on the development of batteries with longer battery life and better energy efficiency. To reduce the manufacturing cost and with an aim to provide environmental-friendly and safe electrical solutions, companies are trying to adopt emerging technologies. According to our estimates, the global alkaline batteries market was valued at US$ 7630.7 Mn in the year 2019.

Ecosystem Snapshot: Alkaline Batteries Market Overview

The alkaline batteries market is largely driven by the consistently growing consumer electronics industry across the world. Majority of the appliances including air conditioners, televisions, music players, and others are operated using remote controls. Since remote controls are typically operated using cylindrical battery cells, alkaline batteries’ demand goes hand-in-hand with the growing consumer electronics sector.

Although smartphones are rapidly emerging as the control units for connected appliances, remote controls still form a major part of such appliances, thereby supporting the overall growth of alkaline batteries market. Nearly all appliances come with their respective remote controls. Thus, with the sale of every new appliances (based on remote control), the battery cell market witnesses steady growth.

Apart from electronics, the growth of alkaline batteries market is also supported by the increasing expenditure on auxiliary products including toys, decorative products, and other electronic accessories that operate on cylindrical battery cells. The trend can be witnessed in Asia Pacific, which has experienced steady population growth, coupled with rising discretionary income of the people. The demand for such decorative products and electronics, contributes to the growth of global alkaline batteries market in this region.

Alkaline Batteries Market Segmentation

Raw Material Product type Battery Size Application End User Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Primary Battery AA Digital Products Consumer Electronics Zinc Secondary Battery AAA Household Appliances Remote Control Potassium C Others Toys and Novelty Sodium Hydroxide D Flashlights 9V Wireless Devices Healthcare Industrial Surveillance and Security

Global Alkaline Batteries Market Ecosystem

One of the challenges of the alkaline batteries market is that, it have limited applications as compared to other battery technologies (such as lithium ion), which ultimately limits the overall scope of market growth. These batteries are mainly used for low-drain applications including remote controls, toys, and alarm clocks. Apart from these, the market growth is also hampered by some of the limitations of alkaline batteries including their bulkier form factor, higher internal resistance, and leakages/damages.

Alkaline batteries are also susceptible to explosion due to internal pressure build-up from gas during self-discharge. Nevertheless, these batteries have relatively less environmental hazards as compared to most other batteries.

The overall alkaline batteries market is quite mature due to its prolonged existence. Nevertheless, it should be noted that these batteries have limited application areas, which limits the market growth. North America and Europe have higher shares in the market, making them relatively closer to maturity as compared to other regions. North America is among the largest regional markets, with a high penetration of alkaline batteries in the region. Asia Pacific is set to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The alkaline batteries market is mainly driven by China, Japan, South Korea, and India in this region.

Global Alkaline Batteries Market Statistics Glimpse

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

Alkaline Batteries Market Ecosystem: Key Players

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue 2018 (US$ Mn) Region BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. Product Manufacturer $ 247,837 Million Global Energizer Holdings Product Manufacturer $ 1,693 Million Global GP Batteries Product Manufacturer $ 811 Million Asia, Europe and North America Panasonic Product Manufacturer $ 72,170.8 Million Global Maxell Product Manufacturer $ 1,396.7 Million North and South America, Europe , Asia Pacific

Very few markets have the interconnectivity with other markets. Our Interconnectivity module focuses on the key nodes of heterogeneous markets in detail. Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide, Secondary battery, AA battery, and Medical Device are some of our key researched markets.

Alkaline Batteries Market Ecosystem: Major Interconnectivities

Standard Research Methodology of Global Alkaline Batteries Market Ecosystem