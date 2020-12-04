Automotive Fender/Wheel House Panel Parts Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Automotive Fender/Wheel House Panel Parts:

Fenders are those intricate panels of sheet metal that you see on the side of your vehicle, right by the door and over and around the front and rear wheels. Automotive Fender/Wheel House Panel Parts Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Thyssenkrupp (Germany)

Magna International (Canada)

Faurecia (France)

Toyota Boshoku (Japan)

Benteler Deutschland (Germany)

Plastic Omnium (France)

Hitachi Chemical (Japan)

HUTCHINSON (France)

Futaba Industrial (Japan)

Sungwoo Hitech (Korea)

UNIPRES (Japan)

Martinrea International (Canada)

Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)

Tower International (USA)

H-ONE (Japan)

Shiloh Industries (USA)

Hwashin (Korea)

Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Steel

Fiberglass

Carbon Fiber

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

Automotive fender/wheel house panel component is sometimes called the “inner fender panel”, and generally requires replacing after hard collisions.