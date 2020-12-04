Bioenergy Market Size, Analysis By Segmentation And Geography Overview | Fortune Business Insights™

The global bioenergy market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Bioenergy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuel, Biogas, and Others), By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Wood and Woody Biomass, Solid Waste and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other bioenergy market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players Covered in this Bioenergy Market Report:

Enexor Energy (U.S.)

Lignetics (U.S.)

Green Plains Inc. (U.S.)

Enviva (U.S.)

Enerkem (Canada)

POET (U.S.)

Drax Group (U.S.)

Pacific BioEnergy Corp (Canada)

EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)

MVV Energie AG (Germany)

Ameresco, Inc. (U.S.)

ADM (U.S.)

According to the report, the global market value stood at USD 344.90 billion in 2019. The report also shares the following:

Exhaustive examination of the key market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Accurate forecasting of upcoming market opportunities;

In-depth study of all market segments;

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional dynamics; and

Careful profiling and thorough research of the top market players and their strategies.

Market Driver:

Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels to Accelerate the Bioenergy Market Growth

The world overly dependent on fossil fuels to satisfy its energy demands. For example, in the US, fossil fuels accounted for 81.5% of the total energy consumption. Excessive reliance on exhaustible energy sources is causing their depletion rate to overtake their replenishment rate. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that the current global stock of crude oil will be adequate to meet world’s oil demand till 2050. A report published by the Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere (MAHB) states that coal will run out in 70 years, gas will be over in 40 years, and oil will be gone in the next 30 years. These stark projections are reinforcing the need for the global society to develop and actively embrace bioenergy sources and reduce dependence on conventional energy.

Regional Analysis for Bioenergy Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Bioenergy Market:

