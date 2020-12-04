Dermal Fillers Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Dermal Fillers:

Dermal fillers help to diminish facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face.Dermal fillers can be used to: plump thin lips, enhance shallow contours, soften facial creases and wrinkles and improve the appearance of recessed scarsDermal fillers can be very helpful in those with early signs of aging, or as a value-added part of facial rejuvenation surgery. Dermal Fillers Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Allergan

Galderma

LG Life Science

Merz

Medytox

Bloomage

Bohus BioTech

Sinclair Pharma

IMEIK

Suneva Medical Market Segment by Type, covers:

HA

CaHA

PLLA

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Micro-plastic and Cosmetic

Anti-Aging

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

In the last several years, global market of dermal fillers developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 15%. In 2017, global revenue of dermal fillers is nearly 3100 M USD; the actual production is about 15 Million Units.

The classification of dermal fillers includes hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-L-lactic acid, polymethylmethacrylate and others. The proportion of hyaluronic acid in 2017 is about 80.65%.

The worldwide market for Dermal Fillers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.7% over the next five years, will reach 7210 million USD in 2024, from 3480 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.