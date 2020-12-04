Digital Potentiometer IC Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Digital Potentiometer IC Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Digital Potentiometer IC:

A digital potentiometer (also called a resistive digital-to-analog converter, or informally a digipot) is a digitally-controlled electronic component that mimics the analog functions of a potentiometer. It is often used for trimming and scaling analog signals by microcontrollers. Digital Potentiometer IC Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Analog Device

Texas Instruments

Microchip

Ams

ON Semiconductor

Maxim

Intersil

Vishay

Parallax Market Segment by Type, covers:

8-bit

6-bit

7-bit

10-bit

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Home Appliances

Communication Products

Instrumentation

Automotive Products

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Digital Potentiometer IC is widely used in home appliances, communication products, instrumentation, automotive products and other field. The most proportion of Digital Potentiometer IC is used for home appliances, which is about 32%.

Market competition is intense. Analog Device, Texas Instruments, Microchip, Ams, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Digital Potentiometer IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 370 million USD in 2024, from 270 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.