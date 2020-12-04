Categories
Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Dyestuff for Textile Fibers

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Dyestuff for Textile Fibers:

  • This report studies the dyestuff for textile fibers market, Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From Plastic toys to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye. Textile fiber dyestuff means the dyes used in the textile industry, in this report, the statistics data is including all kinds of textile dyes.

    Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Huntsman
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Kiri Industries
  • Archroma
  • Longsheng Group
  • Zhejiang Runtu
  • Yabang
  • Jihua Group
  • Chuyuan Group
  • Zhejiang Transfar
  • Shanxi Linfen
  • Suzhou Luosen
  • Xuzhou Kedah
  • Everlight Chemical
  • T&T Industries

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Disperse Dyes
  • Reactive Dyes
  • Sulfur Dyes
  • Vat Dyes
  • Acid Dyes
  • Other Dyes

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers
  • Cotton Textiles
  • Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Our report focuses the market of dyestuff for textile fibers. The dominance of polyester and cotton in the global markets has decisively shaped the demand for certain types of dyestuffs. On the other hand, the demand for polyamides, acrylics, cellulose and wool was more or less stagnant. In 2016, the Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers segment is the leading application of dyestuff for textile fibers, took the market share of 55.64%. When it comes to the type, Disperse Dyes accounted for 43.64% of the global dyestuff for textile fibers market, in terms of volume.
  • Differences in the regional growth rates of textile products too affect demand. The Asian region saw the biggest growth in textile production, followed by North America, Latin America and Western Europe. This suggests the shift in the global textile industry towards Asia. As a result, China leads in dyestuff production both in terms of volumes and value, with a 67.08% share of the global production; the India is next with 11.76% and Europe has around 5.60%.
  • Due to a greater use of polyester and cottonbased fabrics, there has been a shift towards reactive dyes, used in cottonbased fabrics, and disperse dyes, used in polyester. These two dyes have been dominant in all the three regional global market, especially Asia.
  • The worldwide market for Dyestuff for Textile Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 6230 million USD in 2024, from 5490 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Dyestuff for Textile Fibers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dyestuff for Textile Fibers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dyestuff for Textile Fibers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Dyestuff for Textile Fibers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dyestuff for Textile Fibers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market Report:

    • What will be the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

